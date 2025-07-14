Fry’s grocery to anchor Hermosa Tech Campus project in Avondale

A Fry’s Grocery store will be the anchor tenant for the commercial section of Hermosa Ranch Technology Campus in Avondale, according to city officials.

The campus, located at the southwest corner of Avondale Boulevard and Lower Buckeye Road, has about 30 acres dedicated to neighborhood commercial, including restaurants, fitness centers and other retail, while the remaining 200-plus acres are dedicated to data centers.

In May 2023, California-based Prime Data Centers bought 66 acres in Avondale with plans to build a new $2 billion campus across the south part of Hermosa Ranch Technology Campus, paying $28.9 million for the site.

