Former Glendale teacher accused of secretly recording students undressing facing more charges

GLENDALE, AZ — A former Independence High School teacher accused of secretly recording students undressing is now facing more charges.

Estevan Carreon, 53, was arrested in March. Court documents at the time said Carreon arranged a meeting with students during spring break to receive extra credit.

On March 18, six students, two boys and four girls, who were in the school's media club received a message from their teacher, Carreon, to come to school to work on a project.

Before their arrival, court documents state Carreon set up spy cameras in the changing room of the classroom.

While recording their school project, the students would reportedly change in and out of different outfits. They used the classroom changing room where the secret camera was hidden.

On Monday, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office told ABC15 that the original case was dropped, and new charges have been filed against Carreon.

The new charges include 17 counts of voyeurism and two counts of unlawful imprisonment.

Included in the court paperwork, it is now believed 17 students were victims of Carreon's crimes.

Carreon is set to appear again in court on Tuesday, and his trial is currently scheduled to begin in December.