Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Former Glendale teacher accused of secretly recording students undressing facing more charges

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says the number of victims is now up to 17
On Wednesday, April 3, the Governing Board for the district held a meeting and officially voted to terminate Carreon.
Governing Board unanimously votes to terminate Glendale teacher
Glendale teacher arrested, accused of secretly recording students while undressing
Independence High School Google Maps
Posted
and last updated

GLENDALE, AZ — A former Independence High School teacher accused of secretly recording students undressing is now facing more charges.

Estevan Carreon, 53, was arrested in March. Court documents at the time said Carreon arranged a meeting with students during spring break to receive extra credit.

Videos in the player above contain previous coverage of Carreon's arrest.

On March 18, six students, two boys and four girls, who were in the school's media club received a message from their teacher, Carreon, to come to school to work on a project.

Before their arrival, court documents state Carreon set up spy cameras in the changing room of the classroom.

While recording their school project, the students would reportedly change in and out of different outfits. They used the classroom changing room where the secret camera was hidden.

Null

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Connect with us: share@abc15.com

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

On Monday, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office told ABC15 that the original case was dropped, and new charges have been filed against Carreon.

The new charges include 17 counts of voyeurism and two counts of unlawful imprisonment.

Included in the court paperwork, it is now believed 17 students were victims of Carreon's crimes.

Carreon is set to appear again in court on Tuesday, and his trial is currently scheduled to begin in December.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen