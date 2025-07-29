Great Wolf Lodge launches $84 flash sale for one day only

PHOENIX — If you’ve been thinking about a family getaway, Great Wolf Lodge is gearing up for its biggest sale of the year.

In celebration of the resort’s year-round, 84-degree indoor waterpark, the Great Wolf Lodge is bringing back its annual 8/4 Day Sale, offering rooms starting at just $84 per night — and that includes resort fees.

The sale begins at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, August 4, and this applies to all Great Wolf Lodge locations across the U.S.

To get this deal, use promo code 84DEGREES when booking online at greatwolf.com.

Every stay includes unlimited access to the resort’s massive indoor waterpark, complete with water slides, splash zones, and family-friendly attractions.

It’s a deal so good, ABC15 Mornings anchor Kaley O’Kelley reached out to the resort representatives for confirmation.

To take advantage of this special offer, guests must book before 11:59 p.m. on August 4, 2025, and stay before Dec. 18, 2025.

Booking Dates:

8/4/25 only

Promo Code:

84DEGREES

Blackout Dates:

Rate is available for most Sunday-Thursday night stays and is not valid during the holiday period (i.e., Labor Day, Columbus Day, etc.). Varies based on resort location.