Man dead, another detained after shooting at a home near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday night
PHOENIX — A man is dead and another man has been detained after a shooting at a north Phoenix home Monday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to the home near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive for a reported shooting around 7:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not yet been identified.

Police added that another man has been detained in connection with the shooting.

Air15 video from the scene shows multiple police cars and crime tape around multiple homes.

What led up to the shooting is not yet known.

Police say the area will be closed off for several hours as they investigate.

