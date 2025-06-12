Juneteenth 2025: commemorate and celebrate the holiday at these Valley events

PHOENIX — To commemorate the history and celebrate the federal holiday, several events are happening across the Valley in honor of ‘Juneteenth.’

Here’s a list of free celebrations to check out with the family!



MISS JUNETEENTH ARIZONA When: Friday, June 13, at 7 p.m. Where: Chandler Center for the Arts [250 N. Arizona Ave.] Cost: This is a paid ticketed event.



CULTURE MUSIC IN THE PARK

What to expect: live music by Vaughn Willis & Ear Candy, food vendors, booths from nonprofits and city departments, experience an interactive art and storytelling project, and more. When: Saturday, June 14, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park [3 S. Arizona Ave.] in Chandler Cost: free admission.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION| WEST ALLEY BBQ & SMOKEHOUSE

What to expect: “Our Juneteenth Celebration will highlight the themes of inclusion, unity, diversity, and above all, the amazing customers who have supported us over the past 7 years. We’ll be bringing the community together with live music, giveaways, tastings, food & drink specials,” read a statement sent to ABC15 from West Alley BBQ. When: Wednesday, June 19, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Where: 111 W Boston St in Chandler

2025 George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center Juneteenth Freedom Day Festival

You can expect live music, vendors, exhibits, storytelling, dancing, and more! Cost: Free admission, and the event is open to all. Registration is encouraged at carveraz.org/register. When: June 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be free children's dental screenings by Delta Dental and a blood drive by the Red Cross. Where: George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 415 E Grant Street, in Phoenix.



Have you visited the George Washington Carver Museum & Cultural Center?

The video above features ABC15’s Christel Bell’s previous reporting on the Carver Museum.

When you walk through the halls of the Carver Museum, you can feel the history of the nearly 100-year-old building. But you can also hear the stories of triumph and adversity.

Brenda Thomson serves as the Board President of the museum; she is passionate about sharing the untold stories of America’s history.

“Many people in Arizona have never heard of the George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center. And I think that they need to know about it, I think it’s a really important place,” Thomason said.

She says all people, not just Black people, should know about the contributions of African Americans, not just in Arizona but to the U.S.

Museumgoers will see other civil rights leaders, teachers, principals, and businesspeople. Thomson says it’s not just African Americans but people who shaped human and civil rights of all colors.

“The first thing you’ll see when you walk in is another wall wrap that is a photograph of Eastlake Park, and its Juneteenth. So literally, those pictures are people at a Juneteenth Picnic in the 1970’s,” said Thomson.

The museum is now a historical part of the community.

In 1926, Carver High School was established during what’s said to be the darker history of America, the school was created to be a safe place for Black children to receive an incredible education.

The museum represents a journey worth celebrating and a legacy worth fighting for.

Thomson added, “We didn't arrive at this place on our own; we arrived at this place because of the contributions of all the people that came before us.”