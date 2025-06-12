Juneteenth 2025: commemorate and celebrate the holiday at these Valley events

PHOENIX — To commemorate the history and celebrate the federal holiday, several events are happening across the Valley in honor of ‘Juneteenth.’
Here’s a list of free celebrations to check out with the family!
- JUNETEENTH FAMILY DAY | CITY OF GOODYEAR
- What to expect: There will be indoor and outdoor festivities. The event is said to have live performances, educational speeches, interactive activities, workshops, local food, and business vendors.
- When: Thursday, June 19, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m,
- Where: Goodyear Recreation Campus [420 Estrella Pkwy.]
- Cost: free admission.
- JUNETEENTH 2025 | CITY OF TEMPE
- What to expect: The 12th Annual Juneteenth Celebration by the city of Tempe takes place this month at the Tempe History Museum. The event is said to have performances, vendors, hands-on activities, a video game trailer, police and fire vehicles, and more.
- When: Saturday, June 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: Tempe History Museum, 809 E Southern Avenue, in Tempe.
- Cost: Free, family-friendly event.
- A TIME FOR HEALING, A TIME FOR CHANGE, A TIME FOR THEATER
- What to expect: Enjoy an evening of live theater, the show is presented by New Carpa Theater Co.
- When: June 20 at 7:30 p.m. and June 21 at 7:30 p.m.
- Where: ASU Kerr [6110 North Scottsdale Road] in Scottsdale
- Cost: General Admission $27+ fees, ‘ASU students and all students 12 and older' is $11, and Kids 12 and under receive free admission.
- JUNETEENTH BLOCK PARTY
- What to expect: immersive experiences, black-owned food vendors, community art installation, and more.
- When: Saturday, June 14, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Where: Centerpoint Plaza [660 S Mill Ave] in Tempe
- Cost: Free admission.
- CELEBRATE JUNETEENTH: WHAT IT IS, WHAT IT WAS, WHAT IT SHALL BE
- What to expect: The event is said to feature storytelling, performances, and two genealogy workshops.
- When: Saturday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Arizona Heritage Center [1300 North College Ave] in Tempe
- Cost: Free admission, an RSVP is encouraged- you can register here.
- JUNETEENTH PAPER FREEDOM QUILT
- What to expect: “In this Juneteenth program, we will design paper quilt squares to be combined into a collaborative quilt display inspired by historical quilt patterns and their meanings. Quilts have long been a part of African American history, used to tell stories, preserve traditions, and symbolize freedom,” read the event’s description on the library’s website.
- When: Wednesday, June 18, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: Tempe Public Library [Teen Center, Storytime Room] 3500 South Rural Road
- Cost: Free admission.
- When: Friday, June 13, at 7 p.m.
- Where: Chandler Center for the Arts [250 N. Arizona Ave.]
- Cost: This is a paid ticketed event.
- CULTURE MUSIC IN THE PARK
- What to expect: live music by Vaughn Willis & Ear Candy, food vendors, booths from nonprofits and city departments, experience an interactive art and storytelling project, and more.
- When: Saturday, June 14, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park [3 S. Arizona Ave.] in Chandler
- Cost: free admission.
- JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION| WEST ALLEY BBQ & SMOKEHOUSE
- What to expect: “Our Juneteenth Celebration will highlight the themes of inclusion, unity, diversity, and above all, the amazing customers who have supported us over the past 7 years. We’ll be bringing the community together with live music, giveaways, tastings, food & drink specials,” read a statement sent to ABC15 from West Alley BBQ.
- When: Wednesday, June 19, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Where: 111 W Boston St in Chandler
- 2025 George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center Juneteenth Freedom Day Festival
- You can expect live music, vendors, exhibits, storytelling, dancing, and more!
- Cost: Free admission, and the event is open to all. Registration is encouraged at carveraz.org/register.
- When: June 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be free children's dental screenings by Delta Dental and a blood drive by the Red Cross.
- Where: George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 415 E Grant Street, in Phoenix.
Have you visited the George Washington Carver Museum & Cultural Center?
The video above features ABC15’s Christel Bell’s previous reporting on the Carver Museum.
When you walk through the halls of the Carver Museum, you can feel the history of the nearly 100-year-old building. But you can also hear the stories of triumph and adversity.
Brenda Thomson serves as the Board President of the museum; she is passionate about sharing the untold stories of America’s history.
“Many people in Arizona have never heard of the George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center. And I think that they need to know about it, I think it’s a really important place,” Thomason said.
She says all people, not just Black people, should know about the contributions of African Americans, not just in Arizona but to the U.S.
Museumgoers will see other civil rights leaders, teachers, principals, and businesspeople. Thomson says it’s not just African Americans but people who shaped human and civil rights of all colors.
“The first thing you’ll see when you walk in is another wall wrap that is a photograph of Eastlake Park, and its Juneteenth. So literally, those pictures are people at a Juneteenth Picnic in the 1970’s,” said Thomson.
The museum is now a historical part of the community.
In 1926, Carver High School was established during what’s said to be the darker history of America, the school was created to be a safe place for Black children to receive an incredible education.
The museum represents a journey worth celebrating and a legacy worth fighting for.
Thomson added, “We didn't arrive at this place on our own; we arrived at this place because of the contributions of all the people that came before us.”