O.H.S.O. in Gilbert to build new “tapas-style restaurant” with duckpin bowling

GILBERT, AZ — O.H.S.O. in downtown Gilbert is set to expand its location by adding a “tapas-style restaurant” with duckpin bowling, arcade games and cocktails!

“Gilbert has been so wonderful to us, and The Park really showed us how much there was a need for not just new restaurant concepts, but something to do; options for everybody, whether that be inside, outside, playing Pong, music Movie Night... we just wanted to continue to give more options that still fit into the neighborhood,” said Madison Thompson, communications director for O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery, to ABC15.

SIXTY FIRST PLACE ARCHITECTS A rendering with an outside view of O.H.S.O.’s newest concept.

The new concept by O.H.S.O. will be located at the northwest corner of Gilbert Road and Hearne, and yes, it’ll be using the building space next door. “We're not knocking it down completely... where we're going to get [to] do both, so we'll… definitely be doing the exterior shell- [that’ll] be completely new. But there will still be some remaining elements interior-wise,” explained Thompson.

SIXTY FIRST PLACE ARCHITECTS “It’ll be all one story and it will be both tearing the building down and using… some of the existing structures well,” said Thompson.

The concept will be different from what you’re used to from the brewery. According to Thompson, this new area – as of now - is looking to have four to six duckpin bowling lanes.

What’s duckpin bowling?

“[It’s] kind of a nostalgic bowling. It's more approachable, it’s smaller pins, smaller ball [and] the scoring is different. But you don't have to wear the shoes. So, it's not the big bowling alley ordeal. But it's still really fun for everybody,” explained Thompson.

A “large arcade space” is also in the works for this new venture.

SIXTY FIRST PLACE ARCHITECTS “Since we are the same property, you will be able to walk between the locations drink in hand- but they're going to be two completely different concepts,” explained Thompson.

The new concept will be connected to The Park.

Here’s how it’ll work: “They will be connected via The Park back to back and there'll be an entry and exit ways where you can stroll back and forth, you can bring your drink with you,” said Thompson. “You could order a drink in there and then come outside and listen to music in The Park or vice versa, because it's [going] all be under the same umbrella.”

The new concept, which has yet to be named, is said to be more “elevated” and will have a different menu and cocktails available.

SIXTY FIRST PLACE ARCHITECTS “Our goal is always just let's create a place where people can have fun,” said Thompson to ABC15.

“[There will also be] booth seating, a circular bar, for the restaurant where people could come, you know, have a party; so, it's a restaurant/bar with the addition of entertainment,” shared Thompson.



The concept powered by O.H.S.O. is slated to open in late 2024.

