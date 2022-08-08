Watch Now
O.H.S.O. Brewery announces opening date for 'The Park' in Gilbert

O.H.S.O. Brewery announces opening date for 'The Park' in Gilbert. The expansion of the brewery for now will include a designated dog park, an arcade, a VIP Cabana, and more.
First look at O.H.S.O. Brewery's 'The Park' in Gilbert, Arizona
Posted at 4:16 PM, Aug 08, 2022
GILBERT, AZ  — O.H.S.O. Brewery has officially announced its opening date for 'The Park' in Gilbert!

The expansion of the brewery includes a designated dog park, an arcade, a VIP Cabana, and more. “This downtown area is such a vibrant area. People are always out on the streets, we kind of wanted to create a community hub,” said Madison Thompson, Operations manager at O.H.S.O.

What else is there to do at 'The Park' ? Well take a look at these planned activities that are happening daily:

  • Mondays are cornhole tournament days.
  • Tuesday is “mix-and-mingle” nights.
  • The first Wednesday of each month is “movie night.”
  • Thursdays are “puppy and pints."
  • Fridays and Saturdays there's live music from 8 p.m.- 11 p.m.

Here’s a first look at 'The Park' in Gilbert that will open on August 10.

The enclosed dog park.

ENCLOSED DOG PARK: “O.H.S.O. [has] always been about the dogs but we’ve never had an actual off-leash section- obviously dogs on leashes are free to play out here with their owners [at the park]-but we now actually have an enclosed dog park where your puppy can go off-leash,” explained Thompson.

Open area for music, games and more.

FUN FOR ALL: “We’ve got an arcade, we’ve got a VIP Cabana that’s available to rent for private groups and then we have a photo booth [container],” said Thompson, who tells ABC15 that there’s a mural inside the photo booth that was created by a local tattoo artist.

CHANGE OF PLANS
In May of 2022, lead manager of O.H.S.O.’s 'The Park' had informed ABC15 that the shipping containers would be three separate on-site vendor locations.

'The Park' and its 'three containers'

As of now, those three containers have changed to become the arcade, the photo booth and the VIP Cabana. The reason? “It was hard to show them and kind of know what the foot traffic and hours were going to be… so we want to be open so that [way, when] we can actually book those vendors, they know what they’re going to be getting into,” said the operations manager at O.H.S.O. to ABC15.

IF YOU GO

  • Grand opening of The Park is Wednesday, August 10, at 5 p.m.
  • Address: 335 N. Gilbert Road
  • Summer hours: Sunday-Thursday [5 p.m.-10 p.m.] Friday & Saturday [5 p.m.-12 a.m.]
