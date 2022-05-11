O.H.S.O. Brewery’s ‘The Park’ to open this summer in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — O.H.S.O. Brewery is expanding its Gilbert location with the construction of The Park, which is expected to open mid-summer of this year!

“The beauty of this O.H.S.O. compared to [the] others — while they are all great & unique to themselves — is just the pure size of the building and The Park alone really creates a neighborhood gathering,” said Amanda Cutler, lead manager of O.H.S.O.’s The Park. “We're really homing in onto the roots of Downtown Gilbert of it being friends and family and an enjoyable area and safe area to be."

VENDORS AT THE PARK

“Those three separate vendors will actually have glass that will turn sideways as well as open up to the other side of the street to kind of showcase their product and their creation that they have their,” said Cutler, who added that it is yet to be determined the time span of the leases.

O.H.S.O. Brewery

FUN FOR ALL

“It’s meant to be such an enjoyable adult and child playground,” said Cutler. “We’ve got ping pong, cornhole, live music… it’s just meant to be much more of a festive side, than just a sit-down restaurant area.”

“DOG ENTHUSIAST”

“In our former area that we have within our wait area of O.H.S.O. Brewery, we’re actually going to be transforming that into a small dog park where you’ll be able to kind of like let your dog out,” said Cutler to ABC15. “They’ll actually be able to go through a set of gates, they’ll be able to actually run around, mingle, and have a proper setting for those dogs to enjoy themselves just as people do.”

IF YOU GO

Although The Park is still under construction, you can still dine and drink at the O.H.S.O. Brewery Gilbert location.