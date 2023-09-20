“Barbie: A Cultural Icon” exhibit will open at the Phoenix Art Museum

PHOENIX — Come on Barbie, let’s go party… to the Phoenix Art Museum! The “Barbie: A Cultural Icon” will open next year at the Valley museum.

ILLUSION PROJECTS, INC. AND MATTEL INC. © 2020 MATTEL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. A look at some of the life size installations that guests can take picture with.

“We’re delighted to announce the opening of Barbie: A Cultural Icon at PhxArt” said Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Global Location Based Entertainment at Mattel, in a news release. “Barbie is a brand that has evolved through generations, and we can't wait for fans of all ages to take a journey through time with us!”

ILLUSION PROJECTS, INC. AND MATTEL INC. © 2020 MATTEL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Yes, you'll be able to see the different careers that Barbie has embodied!

The exhibit is said to highlight the Barbie brand’s more than 60-year history, bringing more than 250 vintage dolls to the Valley including life-size fashion designs on display!

ILLUSION PROJECTS, INC. AND MATTEL INC. © 2020 MATTEL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. From outfits, glam and accessories- the exhibition will feature different decades of the iconic doll.

“Exclusive interviews, and narrative sections that consider the style trends, careers, and identities that Barbie has embodied and popularized over the decades” will be at Phoenix Art Museum, according to a news release sent to ABC15.

ILLUSION PROJECTS, INC. AND MATTEL INC. © 2020 MATTEL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. A close up of some of the dolls that will be on display.

“As an institution dedicated to the research, scholarship, and exhibition of fashion design and one of only seven art museums in the United States with an active collecting focus, we remain dedicated to presenting exhibitions that offer new and exciting explorations of this incredible artform, including the intersections of couture and popular culture. We are excited to provide our visitors with a unique opportunity to examine Barbie within this context through Barbie: A Cultural Icon.,” said Jeremy Mikolajczak, the Sybil Harrington Director and CEO of Phoenix Art Museum, in a news release sent to ABC15.

According to the news release, the exhibit will feature more the 50 historical objects and “life-size fashion designs, video interviews with Barbie designers on five custom-made Barbie Dreamhouse TVs, and five unique photo opportunities.”

Of those photo opportunities, there will be a life-size Barbie Mirror-Pink Corvette!

ILLUSION PROJECTS, INC. AND MATTEL INC. © 2020 MATTEL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. The life-size Barbie Mirror-Pink Corvette that'll be at the exhibit.

The exhibit will open to the public on February 14, 2024, and will be available until July 7, 2024.

*The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley, new entertainment ventures and more. Read more about it, right here.

