Portillo's bringing Chicago favorites to Prasada North in Surprise

This is the restaurant chain's eighth Arizona location
Posted at 11:17 AM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 15:25:07-05

SURPRISE, AZ — Portillo’s has announced it is opening its eighth Arizona location in the West Valley.

The fast-casual restaurant, known for its Chicago-style menu, will be opening “next year” at Prasada North.

Representatives originally stated that the restaurant would open Village at Prasada but have since clarified that it would open at the new Prasada North development.

Prasada North is a new development adjacent to Village at Prasada, according to officials.

The restaurant will have a 7,800-square-foot dining room, outdoor patio and more.

“The City of Surprise named Portillo’s one of its ‘Top 10 Most-Wanted Restaurants,’ so we knew we had to deliver for these fans,” says Portillo’s President and CEO, Michael Osanloo, in a press release.

A Queen Creek Portillo’s location opened in August.

They also have locations in Avondale, Glendale, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Tempe, and Tucson.

Other big-name businesses are set to open at Prasada North as well. Some of the new tenants Target, Torchy’s Tacos, Shake and more.

Click here to see the full list of what's open right now.

