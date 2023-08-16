Portillo's set to open new Valley location in Queen Creek later this month

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Portillo's newest Valley location, in Queen Creek, now has an opening date!

The location near Ellsworth and Queen Creek roads is set to start serving customers on August 29.

“Arizona has been a great market for Portillo’s,” says Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo. “We’ve loved serving the Phoenix area since first opening in Scottsdale in 2013. Queen Creek gives us even more opportunity to bring our unrivaled Chicago street food to both longtime fans and newcomers to Portillo’s.”

Portillo's already has locations in Avondale, Glendale, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Tempe, and Tucson.

The Gilbert location started cooking up Chicago staples in March. That location is near Loop 202 and Williams Field Road.