Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsQueen Creek News

Actions

Portillo's set to open new Valley location in Queen Creek later this month

It will be the 7th Arizona location for the Chicago staple eatery
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Portillo’s
Posted at 1:30 PM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 16:50:20-04

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Portillo's newest Valley location, in Queen Creek, now has an opening date!

The location near Ellsworth and Queen Creek roads is set to start serving customers on August 29.

“Arizona has been a great market for Portillo’s,” says Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo. “We’ve loved serving the Phoenix area since first opening in Scottsdale in 2013. Queen Creek gives us even more opportunity to bring our unrivaled Chicago street food to both longtime fans and newcomers to Portillo’s.”

Portillo's already has locations in Avondale, Glendale, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Tempe, and Tucson.

The Gilbert location started cooking up Chicago staples in March. That location is near Loop 202 and Williams Field Road.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!