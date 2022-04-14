Portillo’s to open two new locations in Arizona

GILBERT, AZ — Portillo’s, a Chicago-based company, confirmed this Thursday to ABC15 that they are opening a location in Gilbert and Tucson by the end of 2022.

“We could not be more thrilled to be expanding in the Phoenix area with a new restaurant in the town of Gilbert while simultaneously bringing our unrivaled Chicago street food to the bustling city of Tucson," said Portillo’s CEO, Michael Osanloo, in a press release.

Portillo's has other restaurants in Scottsdale, Tempe, Avondale, and Glendale.

Portillo’s



Italian Beef sandwich.

WHERE TO GO WHEN THEY OPEN:



The Gilbert location will be located near San Tan Village. The restaurant will feature a “retro automotive garage theme and seating for 180 guests inside as well as a seasonal outdoor patio."

The Tucson location is set to open in El Con Center located at E. Broadway Blvd. and N. Dodge Blvd.

NEED A JOB?

Portillo's is hiring — they’re looking for managers and shift leaders for both restaurant locations. Click here if you’re interested in applying.