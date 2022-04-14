Watch
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Portillo’s to open two new locations in Arizona

You don't need a 71-years-in-the-making World Series bid to enjoy Chicago-style grub in good ol' Arizona.
Portillo’s
Posted at 12:32 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 15:32:00-04

GILBERT, AZ — Portillo’s, a Chicago-based company, confirmed this Thursday to ABC15 that they are opening a location in Gilbert and Tucson by the end of 2022.

“We could not be more thrilled to be expanding in the Phoenix area with a new restaurant in the town of Gilbert while simultaneously bringing our unrivaled Chicago street food to the bustling city of Tucson," said Portillo’s CEO, Michael Osanloo, in a press release.

Portillo's has other restaurants in Scottsdale, Tempe, Avondale, and Glendale.

Portillo’s food
Italian Beef sandwich.

WHERE TO GO WHEN THEY OPEN:

  • The Gilbert location will be located near San Tan Village. The restaurant will feature a “retro automotive garage theme and seating for 180 guests inside as well as a seasonal outdoor patio."
  • The Tucson location is set to open in El Con Center located at E. Broadway Blvd. and N. Dodge Blvd.

NEED A JOB?
Portillo's is hiring — they’re looking for managers and shift leaders for both restaurant locations. Click here if you’re interested in applying.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems