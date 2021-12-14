Chicago restaurant Portillo's submits plans to build restaurant in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — Chicago fast-food chain Portillo's has shown interest in building a restaurant at Santan Village in Gilbert, which would mark its fifth restaurant in the Valley.

The fast-food chain submitted a design review application to the Town of Gilbert in October, according to documents obtained via a public records request, that proposed building a 7,600-square-foot restaurant with a double-lane drive-thru, outdoor patio, and parking lot at Santan Village, part of its Phase 5 development, near Williams Field Road and Santan Valley Parkway.

"We are excited about our continued growth within the Town of Gilbert," a representative for Portillo's wrote in its application.

A spokesperson for Portillo's said in an email to ABC15 Tuesday morning that she had no additional details to share on the potential project. Generally, Portillo's does not confirm projects until it's prepared to make an official announcement.

Jennifer Harrison, a spokesperson for the Town of Gilbert, said in an email that it's still early in the development/approval process and that the project is expected to have an initial public hearing in early 2022.

Portillo's has restaurants in Avondale, Glendale, Scottsdale, and Tempe. It's menu features Chicago favorites, such as the Italian beef sandwich and Chicago hot dog, as well as chicken sandwiches, burgers, salads, and its signature cake shakes.