This historic building on Van Buren in Phoenix will turn into a retro club

PHOENIX — The creators of Thunderbird Lounge are building an ‘immersive’ sister concept, say hello to “Thundercat Lounge.” Here’s what Jeremiah J. Gratza, co-owner, shared with ABC15 earlier this year regarding the late 80s early 90s club.

Thundercat Lounge/ Derek Edwards

“I am a child of the 80s and I love everything - the design, the aesthetic and I kind of love how it’s coming back in pop culture,” said Gratza. “As soon as you walk in, a Star Wars light tunnel that takes you into this main room that you know looks like a food court of a 90s mall.”

According to Gratza, Thundercat Lounge “is going to be built from the ground up to be a club.” The building will have a proper dance floor, a full video wall, a proper club system, VIP booths, and bottle service.

So, what about the playlist? “The music will range... like there will be some 80s, 90s but primarily we’ll be doing more current, new modern... you know EDM, techno, house, that kind of stuff,” explained Gratza.

Thundercat Lounge More about Thundercat Lounge: “We’ve got a 4 PK sound system [and] we’ve got a floor to ceiling video wall,” shared Gratza to ABC15. “We’re working with some of the designs teams that have worked [for] things like Meow Wolf before."

And the drinks? “The cocktails will most likely be named after 80s and 90s references, but they’ll be new modern cocktails,” said Gratza, who shared with ABC15 that their drinks will lean into more of the ‘fun party cocktails” using vodka, rum, tequila, and other spirits.



Thundercat Lounge was originally set to open this October, but now "the new projected opening is early 2024," according to Gratza.

The business won’t count on a kitchen, but having food trucks on-site is the plan. It will, however, have a full bar.

The location will feature a 3,000 square-foot outdoor patio; it’ll have a 200-person capacity.

BE PART OF THE FUN

According to Gratza, Thundercat Lounge will have a basement in which a 500 square-foot Karaoke room will be available for guests upon reservation.

Derek Edwards One of the concept photos of the karaoke room inside Thundercat Lounge.

“[It’s] going to be a private Japanese-style karaoke room that you can rent out for birthday parties, bachelorette parties, going away parties,” shared Gratza. “ [It’s] going to be done in the style of Blade Runner- that kind of post-apocalyptic, neo-Tokyo… late 80s vibe, the synth-wave, vapor-wave type of stuff.”

HISTORIC BUILDING IN PHX

“The building is a 1920s historic Art-Deco building that we’re preserving and the same with Thunderbird Lounge, it’s a historic 1930s building,” said Gratza. “We like to go into historic buildings and do preservation and bring new life- not just demolish these beautiful buildings. We like to bring something new and cool to these buildings.

According to Gratza, the building being used for Thundercat Lounge was an armory for the City of Phoenix in the 1920s and there’s only a handful of Art Deco buildings in the Downtown area.

“If you drive by, you’ll see this beautiful historic Art Deco architecture on the outside that we’re not touching at all,” adds Gratza.

WHEN IT’S READY

