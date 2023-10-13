Carry On: A 1960s-early 70s airplane-inspired cocktail bar that’s coming to Phoenix

PHOENIX — The creators of Wren & Wolfand the intimate cocktail experience at the Trophy Room are ready to embark on a new concept and take you along for the ride… say hello to “Carry On.”

Here’s what you need to know about this 1960s-early 70s airplane-inspired cocktail bar that’s coming to Downtown Phoenix.

Pretty Decent Concepts Rendering of the inside of "Carry On."

“We were inspired by that golden age of travel, where you would get dressed up to board a plane. And then when you're on the plane, you could have a bit of an experience,” said Teddy Myers, owner of Carry On, to ABC15. “I wasn't alive in that time period, but you used to be able to get on a 747 and go upstairs and there would be a lounge and there would be a keyboard player, or a bartender… we wanted to create an experience that was similar to that and that doesn't exist anymore.”

THE DRINKS

“Half of the menu is going to be inspired by the point of departure and the other half is going to be inspired by the destination. So, there's going to be different flavor profiles, different ingredients,” said Myers. “Every 12 months, we're going to switch it up. So, the visuals will change, and the menu will change and be inspired by a domestic location and an international location.”

Pretty Decent Concepts “Our cocktail list is going to be top top level, we have an… award winning bar crew that's working on it,” said Myers.

So, once you’re in, how do you put in orders? “There will be a very small booking fee and that booking fee will include the welcome cocktail and the snacks throughout,” shared Myers. “Once they're on the plane, they can order whatever they want from the cocktail menu, and it'll be à la carte.”

AN EXPERIENCE AWAITS

“Carry On is directly adjacent to Trophy Room. Guests will check in at Wren and Wolf and they're going to be queued and then walked in together. So just like if you're late for your plane at the airport, you might have to wait a little while to get on with there will be boarding times because there is a show to this one,” explained Myers to ABC15.

According to Myers, guests will board the plane through a jet bridge and will be welcomed with a cocktail. There will also be “chef-driven airplane [themed] snacks given out that are inspired by the destination and arrival point.”

Pretty Decent Concepts The “aircraft” for this experience will seat up to 30 seats.

“Reservations will be highly, highly recommended because it will be based on time there will be three flights and night during the week. We will have seven flights on Fridays and Saturdays and five on Sundays. And they are 90-minute journeys that everybody boards and disembarks at the same time,” said Myers.

WHEN IT’S READY

According to Myers, the plan is to have Carry On open this Holiday Season — possibly December or January.

“We're excited to just add another layer to the fabric of the Downtown [Phoenix] cocktail community. There's so many innovators and so many people that inspire us that we're just trying to take that baton and put our own spin on it and do something a bit more creative. And I think that we all push each other to be better,” shared Myers. “We’re just excited and privileged and honored to be able to continue to open things that people are interested in want to come and spend time with us.”

Address: Carry On will be inside Wren & Wolf [2 N Central Ave, Suite 101] in Phoenix.

