Summer events at the Desert Botanical Garden: Sunset Sound Meditation, Flashlight Nights, and Sonoran Sippin’

PHOENIX — From sound meditation classes to cocktails in the evening surrounded by nature's beauty, the Desert Botanical Garden is hosting a variety of events this summer!

This unique nighttime event for visitors allows guests to explore the trails after dark and encounter various nocturnal animals, such as owls and reptiles.

There are special theme nights as well, such as ‘Dark Discoveries’ that is debuting a stargazing station, and ‘Critter Crawl’ which will feature desert spiders, The Great Arizona Puppet Theater, critters that fly, and more.

While the event is popular among families and children, it also attracts adults. This inclusive activity caters to all ages, encouraging everyone to discover the wonders of the desert at night.

Dates: July 19 and 26| August 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 | September 6 and 13

The event runs from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Your entry to ‘Flashlight Nights’ is included with your membership or general admission ticket purchase.

Sonoran Sippin' is a monthly event held every second Friday this summer until September, featuring different themes each month.

With more than 50,000 species of plants, visitors will be awestruck by the unique scenery.

Guests who purchase a ticket receive a welcome drink upon arrival, creating a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere, according to Kat Gracia, special events coordinator for the Desert Botanical Garden.



Dates to save: July 18, August 15, and September 19

The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“This event is 21+. No Infants or children permitted.”

Cost: included in membership or general admission

Guests are encouraged to bring a yoga mat, blanket, and water for comfort during the class, but extra mats are available for those who don't have one. Dress comfortably for a relaxing experience.

“It's just an opportunity for wellness, to relax, to enjoy relaxing sounds of singing bowls and gongs, things like that, for relaxation and meditation time,” said Elizabeth Ladwig, adult education manager for the Desert Botanical Garden, in an interview with ABC15. “ [The class] also includes garden admission, so people who come to those classes can enjoy walking around the garden afterward when it's a little bit cooler at the 7 p.m. time.

Children 14 and older can attend independently, while younger children must be accompanied by an adult, according to Ladwig. The event is geared toward adults and requires attendees to sit quietly for an hour.



Dates: July 9 and 23 | August 13 and 27

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: public $19.95, members $14.95

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this July - read more about it right here.

