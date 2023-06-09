Andretti Indoor Karting & Games: here's what's coming to Glendale and Chandler

GLENDALE, AZ — Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is an entertainment center with “electric superkarts,” arcade games and more indoor activities. The company, that’s named after the Andretti racing family, is set to open a location in Chandler and Glendale!

“Inside the building, we house bowling, video games, laser tag, virtual reality attractions, and of course our go-karts for our three-level go-kart tracks,” explained Eddie Hamann, managing member of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games. “And then we built within the structure about six to ten thousand square feet of meeting space for cooperate events, birthday parties, quinceñeras, wedding receptions, pretty much anything.”

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Image showcases some of the fun components of the chain that’ll be offered in the Arizona locations: virtual reality attractions, laser tag, indoor karting and a variety of arcade games.

Both Arizona locations are set to have the business components of the company, but there will be some differences in the Valley locations. “The tracks that you’ll find in Glendale will be different from the tracks that you’ll find in Chandler and some of the virtual-related attractions will be a little different,” said Hamann. “But the other components like bowling, video games and obviously our menu and some of the other offerings will be pretty much the same.”

Each location will have 3-level tracks. According to Hamann, the tracks could be converted into one large track to accommodate more drivers for special events, reservations, etc.

Both locations will have a kitchen and some menu items will be crafted specifically for the Arizonan demographic. “What makes us unique is that we have pretty much a 95% scratch kitchen. So, when you come into our facilities, we’re going to cook that meal for you from scratch. We’re not going to take it out of the freezer and fry something or cook something that’s already frozen,” said Hamann to ABC15.

The company is set to hire approximately 800 people in Arizona for the two facilities; you can check current openings right here.

CHANDLER

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Andretti Chandler Rendering

The first Arizona location will open in Chandler. According to Hamann, this Valley location has been in the works nearly for three years and was an investment of about 42 million dollars. This location should be open for business in November 2023 and they’re “hoping to be open before Thanksgiving.”

Address: 1712 S. Cooper Rd. in Chandler

GLENDALE

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Andretti Glendale Rendering