Mario Andretti go-kart chain planning second Arizona location in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Orlando-based Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, which operates go-karting and arcade facilities across the U.S., is planning its second location for the Phoenix metro.

The company, named after the famous race car driver Mario Andretti, is building its new facility adjacent to the existing Topgolf across from State Farm Stadium and Loop 101. It will sit on about 12 acres near 99th and Glendale avenues in the city's sports and entertainment district.

A company spokesperson said the new $40 million facility will total 96,000 square feet and feature a multi-level indoor electric karting track, a state-of-the-art arcade, a two-level laser tag arena, duckpin bowling, a restaurant and bar and a 6,000-square-foot venue space in Glendale.

It will also have virtual reality attractions, including full sensory immersion experiences for the players.

