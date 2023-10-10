“Center Court Pickleball Club” to open three locations in the Valley

GLENDALE, AZ — It's cooling down in the Valley, but the Pickleball craze isn’t! Here’s what we know about “Center Court Pickleball Club”- a new indoor pickleball company that has a club environment to it.

Center Court Pickleball Club Rendering of the lobby.

“Pickleball enthusiast deserve more than just a crowded court [or] an unreliable game experience. Center Court Pickleball Club [is] set out to create a premier indoor facility, and an exclusive community so that you can get to your game faster and connect with players that love the game as much as you do,” said Wayne Morris, CEO of Center Court Pickleball Club.

Center Court Pickleball Club “ Every court will be full size and regulation, which will be amazing,” explained Morris. “Every club will have a Center Court, so you have that feature match at the end of a tournament or a big social event; you can also rent that court as well.” This is a rendering of the “Center Court.”

Each Center Court Pickleball Club location is set to have several pickleball courts, a Hydration Tap Wall, locker rooms, a stretch zone, a wellness area that’ll include hydromassages & cryotherapy chairs and more. Food and beverages available at the clubs are set to be additional costs for members.

Center Court Pickleball Club Rendering of the "Hydration Tap Wall."

“We want people to have a different experience… when you walk through the door [and have] a very curated experience, using their names as they walk through the door, we also will have people on the floor to make sure that you're finding your way to your court, finding your way to your league, or your clinic as well,” said Morris.

Center Court Pickleball Club Rendering of the Men's Bathroom.

COMING SOON

According to the CEO, the locations will have the same amenities and the differentiation from each facility will be how many courts there are and their layout. “At the end of the day they're all going to have the same look and feel and belonging when you when you come to the club,” said Morris.

Center Court Pickleball Club Rendering of the retail space inside the club.

Here’s the breakdown of when and where the first three Court Pickleball Club locations will open.

CENTER COURT GILBERT



Address: 1433 E. Williamsfield Rd. in Gilbert

Slated opening date: late spring 2024

Courts: 10

CENTER COURT GLENDALE



Address: 5960 West Bell Road in Glendale

Slated opening date: early summer 2024.

Courts: 16

CENTER COURT PHOENIX



Address: 7000 E Mayo Blvd in Phoenix taking over the former Bed Bath and Beyond location at Scottsdale 101.

Slated opening date: end of summer 2024.

Courts: “around 12 or 13 courts,” said Morris.

The Valley can expect more locations in Arizona after these three locations open. “We're already road mapping more here in the Phoenix metro area, as well as some other locations and other cities are across the country that we know it will be very successful in as well,” explained Morris.

MEMBERSHIPS

There’s two types of memberships [individual and crew]; both have an initiation fee of $150.



Individual Membership is $139 per month.

Crew Membership is $115 per month.

According to the company’s website, you can “add a junior player (18 or under) to your crew for $69.50 per month.”



Center Court Pickleball Club A rendering of its “social” area.

Each membership is for an individual player, meaning you can save money by signing up with friends/family via the Crew Membership.

“You don't have to play [at] the same time, you're just joining together. And it's just like if you were to show up with your significant other or with your kids to a normal club membership, and you say - hey, I'm joining today, and then I get a discount from my significant other my kid …you can do that,” explained Morris. “We just want you to be able to play with life skill players, your friends that you'd like to play with… so you feel [that you] have a sense of belonging to the club immediately when you join.”



