Here's when the Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in Chandler is set to open

CHANDLER, AZ — Andretti Indoor Karting & Games - known for its “electric superkarts” and named after the Andretti racing family - is now set to open its first Arizona location in 2024.

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Andretti Chandler Rendering

The Chandler location was originally set to open this November, but it has now been pushed back until next year.

A representative of the company confirmed to ABC15 that supply chain and construction issues delayed the opening, but they’re “confident” about their February 2024 opening in the East Valley.

Guests can “visit Andrettikarting.com to sign up for their e-club for all the latest updates on their opening.”

WHAT TO EXPECT

“Inside the building, we house bowling, video games, laser tag, virtual reality attractions, and of course our go-karts for our three-level go-kart tracks,” said Eddie Hamann, managing member of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, in an interview with ABC15 earlier this year. “And then we built within the structure about six to ten thousand square feet of meeting space for cooperate events, birthday parties, quinceñeras, wedding receptions, pretty much anything.”

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is also building a Glendale location.

“The tracks that you’ll find in Glendale will be different from the tracks that you’ll find in Chandler and some of the virtual-related attractions will be a little different,” explained Hamann to ABC15. “But the other components like bowling, video games and obviously our menu and some of the other offerings will be pretty much the same.” Each location will have 3-level tracks.

