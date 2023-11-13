Watch Now
Here's when the Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in Chandler is set to open

The scoop on the entertainment center coming to the East Valley
In Arizona, all the fun falls in November- especially outside! ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez showcases some of the best events the Valley has to offer this month and the new businesses that are getting ready to open!
Andretti Chandler Rendering
Posted at 1:42 PM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 15:42:14-05

CHANDLER, AZ — Andretti Indoor Karting & Games - known for its “electric superkarts” and named after the Andretti racing family - is now set to open its first Arizona location in 2024.

Andretti Chandler Rendering
Andretti Chandler Rendering

The Chandler location was originally set to open this November, but it has now been pushed back until next year.

A representative of the company confirmed to ABC15 that supply chain and construction issues delayed the opening, but they’re “confident” about their February 2024 opening in the East Valley.

Guests can “visit Andrettikarting.com to sign up for their e-club for all the latest updates on their opening.”

WHAT TO EXPECT

“Inside the building, we house bowling, video games, laser tag, virtual reality attractions, and of course our go-karts for our three-level go-kart tracks,” said Eddie Hamann, managing member of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, in an interview with ABC15 earlier this year. “And then we built within the structure about six to ten thousand square feet of meeting space for cooperate events, birthday parties, quinceñeras, wedding receptions, pretty much anything.”

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is also building a Glendale location.

“The tracks that you’ll find in Glendale will be different from the tracks that you’ll find in Chandler and some of the virtual-related attractions will be a little different,” explained Hamann to ABC15. “But the other components like bowling, video games and obviously our menu and some of the other offerings will be pretty much the same.” Each location will have 3-level tracks.

*The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this November. Read more about it, right here.

