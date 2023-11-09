Mattel Adventure Park releases new images of some its attractions in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Mattel Adventure Park released new images of two of its attractions coming to Glendale: The Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer Car & Barbie Beach House.

According to a news release sent to ABC15, the park will open in 2024, but attendees at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo in Orlando, Florida, will have a sneak peek of a “real-life coaster car from the Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer” and will have the opportunity to see more images of the Barbie Beach House that's currently being built in Arizona.

For now, here’s a newly released rendering of the roller coaster, "Twin Mill."

Mattel Adventure Park 'Twin Mill' rendering that's part of the Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale, Arizona.

“The Twin Mill, which is a C6-modeled Corvette dual engine car that's completely themed,” explained Cornell in an interview with ABC15 earlier this year. “This is a launching coaster that literally loads indoors, shoots out of a tunnel, zero to 50 in under three seconds, and goes right into a double loop, turns around in a helix, a double corkscrew goes to the end of the park and then comes back inside and once again,” he explained. He also added that this model is another top-selling Hot Wheels car!

ICYMI: THE OTHER ROLLER COASTER AT MATTEL

Mark Cornell, president of Mattel Adventure Park, shared a close-up of the Bone Shaker Rollercoaster carts.

The video in the player above features the “Bone Shaker Rollercoaster.”

“Well, it'll be the first launching coaster in Arizona, that's for sure and this is [magnetic propulsion] ... the same sort of technology that launches, you know, planes off an aircraft carrier. So that's super exciting. So, it's very fast, very quiet, very efficient,” said Cornell.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez A first look at the Hot Wheels Bone Shaker Rollercoaster.

According to Cornell, this is the family coaster.

MATTEL’S BEACH BARBIE HOUSE

Mattel Adventure Park released this new rendering of the Barbie Beach House this week.

Mattel Adventure Park Barbie Beach House in Glendale, Arizona.

Here are three things that you expect to see at the Barbie Beach House:

