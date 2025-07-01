Phoenix ice cream shop rated best in the country, according to latest Yelp list

PHOENIX — A Valley ice cream shop is one of the best in the country, according to a new ranking from Yelp.

Yelp published a list of the top 100 ice cream shops across the country on Tuesday, with three Valley ice creameries on the list.

Lix Uptown Ice Cream came in at #52, and Dessert in Desert ranked #27. However, one shop came in above all of the rest: Novel Ice Cream in Phoenix.

Novel Ice Cream has a variety of special treats, from their Dough Melt - ice cream between glazed donut halves - to their Belgian waffle sandwich, and a selection of unique ice cream flavors, like Bourbon Toffee Caramel Crunch and Cookie Monster. They offer a mix of “staple” flavors and “rotated” flavors, which also include gluten-free and dairy-free sorbets.

The Phoenix shop, located along Grand Avenue near 11th Avenue, has 4.9 stars on Yelp from more than 1,000 reviewers.

Novel Ice Cream also has locations in Downtown Mesa and Old Town Peoria.

See the full list of winners around the country here.