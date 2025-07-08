Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
California burger joint 'The Melt' opens at Novus Place in Tempe, hosts grand opening

Celebrations for the new spot are scheduled for later this month
TEMPE, AZ — The Melt is marking its Valley expansion with its second location, now open in Tempe.

The restaurant will host grand opening festivities and a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 17. According to the company, “the first 100 guests will receive a free MeltBurger, and special prizes will be announced” throughout that Thursday.

The Melt menu options.

“Expanding our footprint in the Greater Phoenix area with a second restaurant is an exciting milestone as we continue growing The Melt in vibrant, fast-growing markets,” said Ralph Bower, CEO of The Melt, in a news release sent to ABC15. “Tempe’s dynamic college-town atmosphere and diverse, food-savvy population make it a perfect match for our bold, melty menu, and we’re eager to become a go-to community dining destination for many years to come.”

IF YOU GO

  • The MELT is located at Novus Place [777 S. Novus Place, Suite 111] in Tempe.
  • Hours of operation:
    • Sunday-Thursday from 10 a.m.–11 p.m.
    • Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight.

THE MELT IN AZ

The Melt made its Arizona debut earlier this year with its storefront in PV, the $2 billion redevelopment of the former Paradise Valley Mall.

The San Francisco-based fast-casual restaurant chain emphasizes all-natural ingredients, with no artificial preservatives, colors, flavors, sweeteners, or hydrogenated fats in any menu item.

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this July - read more about it right here.

RELATED: ASU’s Novus Innovation Corridor to help keep athletic facilities up-to-date

