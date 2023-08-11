Downtown Chandler 'food hall' development moves forward, here’s what to expect

CHANDLER, AZ — Developers are moving forward with plans for a two-story 'food hall' concept located in Chandler.

According to Jeremy McClymonds, one of the JEMBJACD, LLC partners, the space won’t be a sports bar but will be a gathering spot “with wall-to-wall televisions, broadcasting every sport every day.”

The new development, planned for the southwest corner of Chicago and Oregon streets in Chandler, is also said to have entertainment elements, including live music and other community activities.

Initial renderings, originally submitted to the City of Chandler in 2021, were provided to ABC15. McClymonds says the “final design and look has evolved since [these renderings” but the main key features of the concept remain.

Tristan Chimack with Tristan Scott Design In July of 2023, the Chandler City Council voted "to tentatively adopt the provisions of a development and purchase agreement between JEMBJACD, LLC, and the city for the sale and development of .36 acres of city-owned property,” read a news release sent to ABC15.

“We’re going to have anywhere from 6 to 12 restaurants in our facility,” stated McClymonds.

McClymonds confirmed to ABC15 that city council officials approved the sale of the land and they entered into a development agreement. “We have committed to building a minimum of a 15,000-square-foot building,” he added.

Tristan Chimack with Tristan Scott Design “So, we’ll have great culinary experiences, entertainment, and community engagement- that all intersect in one location and that’s the essence that we’re trying to create,” said McClymonds.

“The next step is a big, long step so there’s 6 to 8 months- best case scenario -for the rezone, and then we have to build it- so

Explaining the steps in their devlopment process, McClymonds said, "we’re a year and a half until we’re opening the doors... We can’t wait to unveil in the near future our final design and our food hall name.”

McClymonds tells ABC15 that they want the development to have a very open indoor, outdoor feel, with patios.

“The actual look will look a lot more holistic and home-grown and that’s what we aim to target,” he shared.

Tristan Chimack with Tristan Scott Design An initial rendering submitted to the city shows a space with tables and a view, but it’ll take some time to make this a reality. “What we have to do is rezone the land- that’s a process. [With] rezoning, there’s lots of variables involved but that could actually take six months to a year,” said McClymonds. “We’re prepared to hit the ground running."

Members of the JEMBJACD, LLC have an “ambitious goal” to open by the end of 2024.

SOME BACKGROUND



It’s no secret that this food hall concept exists in other states, in fact- they inspired JEMBJACD, LLC. “The original inspiration came from a Windmill Food Hall,” said McClymonds. “We’ve visited Avanti which is located in Denver, the Nashville Assembly Food Hall and there’s several others.”

Who's JEMBJACD? According to McClymonds, the partners behind this upcoming food hall consists of him and five other men, some of whom have their own development company, work in finance, and own local restaurants and gyms in the Valley.

Their mission: They hope to create a gathering space for families, locals and inevitably “grow” the downtown Chandler experience. “From a business perspective, we’ll be able to deliver fast, affordable lunches - so you can have quick business meetings, pick up [a] quick lunch, but we’ll also be able to deliver on you know sociable entertainment and neighborly nightlife,” McClymonds said to ABC15.

