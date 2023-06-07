Watch Now
AZ Wilderness Brewing Co. to open its 4th Valley location

Posted at 4:10 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 19:32:56-04

PHOENIX — Cheers! Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. is opening its fourth location in the Valley.

The company made the announcement on social media, writing the new location will be in the heart of the historic Miracle Mile District near 14th Street and McDowell Road.

The new space will house a brewery, counter-service restaurant, and taproom.

The 10,000-square-foot brick and wood building was purchased by Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. and was a top spot in Phoenix in the 1940s and 50s, housing multiple buildings, including a piano store, a jeweler, a laundromat, and the legendary Stardust Tavern, according to the Facebook post.

The new location is one of four for AZ Wilderness.

The other locations are:

  • Arizona Wilderness Gilbert Brewpub: 721 N Arizona Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85233
  • Arizona Wilderness DTPHX: 201 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
  • The Arizona Woodnotes Celler: 912 N Colorado St, Gilbert, AZ 85233

The Wilderness Miracle Mile is expected to open in the fall of 2024.

