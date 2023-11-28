PHOTOS: VAI Resort is placing 47-foot-tall "V" structures ahead of 2024 opening date

GLENDALE, AZ — VAI Resort is making progress on its long-awaited opening in Glendale.

On Thursday, crews will celebrate the placement of two 47-foot tall, 170,000 pound "V" structures that will support the roof of the $40 million VAI Amphitheatre stage.

The $1 billion venue was initially projected to open this year but has pushed its opening date back to late 2024.

Grant Fisher, the CEO of VAI Amphitheater will be in attendance Thursday for the "Signing of the V." Tommy Fisher of Fisher Industries will also be in attendance.

VAI resort also provided the following new photos of the progress it's making in its resort area.