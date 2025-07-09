‘The VIG’ announces the opening date for its new neighborhood tavern at Dana Park in Mesa

MESA, AZ — The popular upscale neighborhood tavern 'The VIG' from Genuine Concepts is ready to debut its newest location this July!

Genuine Concepts The VIG Dana Park

“We’ve been looking forward to bringing The VIG to the East Valley for a long time, and we’re thrilled to finally open our doors in Mesa”, said Tucker Woodbury, co-founder, and Arizona restaurateur, in a news release sent to ABC15. “We’ve put a tremendous amount of thought and care into designing a space that reflects the spirit of this neighborhood, and we can’t wait to welcome our new neighbors to enjoy great food, drinks, and good times with us.”

The new eatery with a 2,500-square-foot patio is located inside the Village Square at Dana Park near Val Vista Drive and Baseline Road in Mesa.

According to the news release, the seventh location of The VIG will highlight a Mesa Modern theme showcased “by custom tilework, old west-style leather, and stylish lighting throughout.”

Genuine Concepts ‘The VIG’ menu items.

The new tavern will offer summer specials, including a lunch menu, daily cocktails, and weekend bottomless brunch drinks.

The VIG is said to open its first East Valley location on July 14. Hours of operation for this restaurant will be the following:



Monday – Thursday from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

If you go, the address is 1744 S Val Vista Dr, Suite 5-101, in Mesa.

