Thundercat Lounge in Phoenix announces opening date with a series of events

PHOENIX — A retro dance club will open this month in a historic building on Van Buren in Phoenix! Say "hello" to Thundercat Lounge.

Thundercat Lounge The Star Wars inspired light tunnel at Thundercat Lounge.

‘We're very excited! So, we're going to be opening a late 80s-early 90s dance club in the heart of downtown Phoenix [in a] historic art-deco building. As soon as you walk in, you're going to be greeted with a Star Wars light tunnel coming at you. And then our bathrooms are a total Saved by the Bell/Pee Wee's Playhouse [style]. And when you walk into the main room, you're greeted by sort of a 90s mall food court, recessed ceilings, neon lights, glass block bar with a full stage, LED panel video wall, full surround-sound speakers, VIP bottle service booths…the whole nine yards,” explained Jeremiah J. Gratza, the co-owner of Thundercat Lounge, to ABC15.

Thundercat Lounge Sneak peek of the bathrooms inside the dance club.

Who’s behind this groovy project? This dance club concept is being brought to life by the creators of Thunderbird Lounge, meaning that Thundercat Lounge is the sister concept that has been in the works for quite some time.

Thundercat Lounge “It’s 100% a club. In my idea it’s really downtown Phoenix’s first proper dance club,” said Gratza in a previous interview with ABC15. He acknowledged that there are some places nearby with DJs but reiterated Thundercat Lounge “is going to be built from the ground up to be a club.”

“So, we've spent about a year and a half on design blueprints, working with immersive companies. I really wanted to make this as close to Meow Wolf as we can in Phoenix here. I really want it to be as fully immersive and Instagrammable/TikTok as possible for everyone. So, our patio, we've got hot pink AstroTurf, we've got green blocks, we're going to have creeping ivy growing on the walls,” said Gratza. “We also have a basement that is going to be a private Japanese-style karaoke room that's going to be done in the vein of Blade Runner.”

Derek Edwards One of the concept photos of the karaoke room inside Thundercat Lounge.

When is Thundercat Lounge going to open to the public?

Thundercat Lounge Inside the downtown club prior to its grand opening.

“Our very first event is...Friday, January 12. It's a reggaeton party, it’s called Only Perreo. And then that whole weekend we have events. Saturday is a Lisa Frank Rave. And then Sunday, we've got a house music party. And then Monday, we have another house music party. So, all the events will start happening Friday, January 12,” confirmed Gratza to ABC15.

IF YOU GO



Doors open to the public on January 12.

Address: 747 W. Van Buren St. in Phoenix

For more updates on the club’s events, click here.

Thundercat Lounge A look at the details in the ceiling.

*Thundercat Lounge released to ABC15 a series of visuals inside the club as a sneak peek prior to the public grand opening date. Images may feature crews or construction equipment as the team puts the final touches on the venue.