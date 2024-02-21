Eclipse Cookies and Coffee Bar: the Mesa business that's only open overnight

MESA, AZ — Valley friends Daniel Pace and Adam Droze rolled out a cookie business that’s now open daily and overnight in the East Valley.

Here’s an inside look at Eclipse Cookies and Coffee Bar!

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Inside Eclipse Cookies and Coffee Bar in Mesa.

SATISFY YOUR SWEET TOOTH

This local business offers coffee and cookies. These sweet treats are made in-house and are served in a mini tin pan, ready to go.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Here’s how the cookie is presented. “OG Flavors” include Snickerdoodle, Chocolate Chip, Red Velvet, Cookies n Crème, Birthday Cake, and Mocha Monster.

Have a special request? The business has a cookie bar; select the dough of your choice, see it get baked, and choose all the toppings you’d like.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Right off the oven- Daniel Pace drizzles chocolate on a freshly baked cookie.

Have a late-night craving? The dessert shop doesn't have normal business hours — it is only open from 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. daily!

According to Pace, 10 p.m. is when there’s a rush hour at the business and they also see a high demand from customers via UberEATS.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Mint and black colors for the business that plays into the “eclipse” theme.

HOW IT STARTED

The build-your-own cookie concept came from Pace’s past.

“[It] actually started in prison… I was a stupid kid [who] stole a car when I was 18, went over there, and learned my lesson on it. [I] was trying to figure out [really]quick… how do I not come back? And the main thing is money,” shared Pace with ABC15. “When I was in there [in prison], something that a lot of people do is they do what's called 'brownies' and it's basically taking the commissary food, your Oreos, your vanilla wafers, your graham crackers...crushing it up and turning them into different desserts.”

According to Pace, with his skill set and the family recipe from his partner, their cookie business has risen to success.

FAMILY RECIPE

The cookie recipe comes from Droze’s family.

“Growing up, my dad was always making these [cookies and] people loved them,” said Droze. “As I got older, I was like, you know, you should sell these…we should do something with it. And eventually, I was finally just like, ‘Okay, well, I'm [going to] try and do it. So, will you teach me?’ And he was all for it."

Although they can’t reveal the secret recipe, Droze says it’s “just whole ingredients” and keeping it simple.

