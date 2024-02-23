2024 Cubs Spring Training at Sloan Park: see the new food items to try

MESA, AZ — Other than seeing some of your favorite Cubs players hit the field at Sloan Park- you’ll want to check out the menu lineup for this season!

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Featured here are the Vienna Beef Corn Dog and the Vienna Beef Chicago Dog.

“We have brand new products from Vienna beef, they're one of our sponsors. And of course, it's a classic Chicago hot dog,” said Chris Myers, executive Chef for Levy. “Some of the other Southwest items, we have our carne asada fries.”

Here’s the full breakdown of what’s new this year:



Vienna Beef Corn Dog

Vienna Beef Chicago Dog

Vienna Beef Jalapeño-Cheddar Dog

Carne Asada Fries

“We have all kinds of great things for kids this year, new dessert items. We have ice cream; we've got all kinds of cotton candy and stuff around everywhere. So just a huge variety and of course your classics, peanuts, popcorn, and beer too,” shared Myers with ABC15.

Don’t worry, you will see some favorites on the menu from years past make an appearance this season; the beer bat will be back at Sloan Park.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The 'beer bat' lays in front of the new food items.

DON’T FORGET THE SOUTHWEST

This may be the stadium where you can get your Chicago food fix, but Chef Myers is true to having some flavors of the Southwest still at the stadium.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The Carne Asada Fries.

“I think it's great to have both of those items together the southwest and the Chicago stuff. I mean, obviously because of the area, but the fans want it, you know, they don't want to just always come here and get a hot dog,” said Myers. “Sometimes [fans] will go to multiple games, so we have to have options for everybody. So having that Southwest option in different places, it really helps … the fan experience, they just get to have more variety.”

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez "The Grand Slam Nacho comes in a home plate box, it's great for two people. It's huge," said Chef Myers.

IF YOU GO

Sloan Park: 2330 W Rio Salado Pkwy in Mesa

