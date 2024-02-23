Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

2024 Cubs Spring Training at Sloan Park: see the new food items to try

You won’t have to leave the Valley to get a taste of Chicago this spring!
You won’t have to leave the Valley to get a taste of Chicago this spring!
New food items at Sloan Park for the Cubs Spring Training.
Posted at 7:26 AM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 09:26:42-05

MESA, AZ — Other than seeing some of your favorite Cubs players hit the field at Sloan Park- you’ll want to check out the menu lineup for this season!

 Featured here are the Vienna Beef Corn Dog and the Vienna Beef Chicago Dog.
Featured here are the Vienna Beef Corn Dog and the Vienna Beef Chicago Dog.

“We have brand new products from Vienna beef, they're one of our sponsors. And of course, it's a classic Chicago hot dog,” said Chris Myers, executive Chef for Levy. “Some of the other Southwest items, we have our carne asada fries.”

Here’s the full breakdown of what’s new this year:

  • Vienna Beef Corn Dog
  • Vienna Beef Chicago Dog
  • Vienna Beef Jalapeño-Cheddar Dog
  • Carne Asada Fries

“We have all kinds of great things for kids this year, new dessert items. We have ice cream; we've got all kinds of cotton candy and stuff around everywhere. So just a huge variety and of course your classics, peanuts, popcorn, and beer too,” shared Myers with ABC15.
Don’t worry, you will see some favorites on the menu from years past make an appearance this season; the beer bat will be back at Sloan Park.

The 'beer bat' lays in front of the new food items.
The 'beer bat' lays in front of the new food items.

DON’T FORGET THE SOUTHWEST

This may be the stadium where you can get your Chicago food fix, but Chef Myers is true to having some flavors of the Southwest still at the stadium.

The Carne Asada Fries.
The Carne Asada Fries.

“I think it's great to have both of those items together the southwest and the Chicago stuff. I mean, obviously because of the area, but the fans want it, you know, they don't want to just always come here and get a hot dog,” said Myers. “Sometimes [fans] will go to multiple games, so we have to have options for everybody. So having that Southwest option in different places, it really helps … the fan experience, they just get to have more variety.”

"The Grand Slam Nacho comes in a home plate box, it's great for two people. It's huge," said Chef Myers.
"The Grand Slam Nacho comes in a home plate box, it's great for two people. It's huge," said Chef Myers.

IF YOU GO

Sloan Park: 2330 W Rio Salado Pkwy in Mesa

RELATED: AZ Cactus League guide: Stadiums, spring training tickets, food and more

More Things to Do stories:
Weekend Events Feb. 23-25.png

Things To Do

Weekend events: Spring training, Innings Festival, Olivia Rodrigo & more

Zack Perry
4:36 AM, Feb 23, 2024
Keith Lee 2023 Streamy Awards

Things To Do

Food critic Keith Lee heading to the Valley, asking for local recommendations

Clayton Klapper
10:15 AM, Feb 22, 2024
Eclipse Cookies and Coffee Bar in Mesa

Things To Do

Eclipse Cookies and Coffee Bar: the Mesa business that's only open overnight

Nicole Gutierrez
12:23 PM, Feb 21, 2024

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this February. Read more about it right here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo