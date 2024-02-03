WM Phoenix Open, AZ Renaissance Festival, Barbie exhibit and more February events

PHOENIX — February fun is in full swing! Here's ABC15’s breakdown on what's new and exciting in the Valley this month.

Watch the ABC15 Things To Do Monthly special, sponsored by Visit Sonora, on Fridays at 8 p.m. on your favorite streaming devices, abc15.com, and the ABC15 mobile app!

WM PHOENIX OPEN

Get ready to par-tee in Scottsdale — the WM Phoenix is on course for some fun this month! From how to get in for free, to knowing what's new this year…here's the scorecard for the People's Open.



The People's Open takes place from Feb. 5-11

Event venue: TPC Scottsdale [17020 North Hayden Road]

Planning your outfit? Attendees are allowed to carry one of the following bags:

Bags that are clear plastic or clear vinyl and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag. Purses, bags, or clutches no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” are also permitted. Click here to see the full list of prohibited items.



ARIZONA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL

We're traveling to ye olde days for the Arizona Renaissance Festival!



Every Saturday & Sunday from February 3- March 31

Open on Presidents’ Day, Monday February 19.

Where: 12601 East US Highway 60, Gold Canyon, AZ.

"BARBIE: A CULTURAL ICON"

The exhibit is said to highlight the Barbie brand’s more than 60-year history, bringing more than 250 vintage dolls to the Valley including life-size fashion designs on display!

The exhibit will open to the public on Feb. 14, 2024, and will be available until July 7, 2024.

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY

Grab the kids because Bluey's Big Play is making a stop in the Valley!



Event venue: Arizona Financial Theatre

February 17 & 18

SUNSETS AND SIPS

Enjoy an evening with views and sips at the Valley home of one of the most famous American architects: Frank Lloyd Wright.

at the Valley home of one of the most famous American architects: Frank Lloyd Wright. ‘Sunsets & Sips,’ happens twice monthly on Thursdays. [Feb. 8 & 14]

Event takes place at Taliesin West [12621 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd] in Scottsdale.

ARIZONA STRONG BEER FESTIVAL

The festival is back at Salt River Fields with 500+ beers, ciders, meads, low-alcohol, non-alcoholic beer and more! Here's what you need to know about this brewing annual event.



When: February 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Craft Enthusiast” ticket entry is at 11:30 a.m. General Admission entry is at 1 p.m.

The Arizona Strong Beer Festival is a 21+ event.

Event venue: Salt River Fields [7555 N Pima Rd] in Scottsdale

ARIZONA COCKTAIL WEEKEND

The 12th annual event takes place from February 16-19 in Downtown Phoenix.

Signature Events



The Cocktail Carnival

February 17 Event venue: Walter Where?House

Top Bars on Sunday

February 17 Event venue: Warehouse 215

The Last Slinger Standing

February 18 Republic National Distilling Company (RNDC)



Full schedule of events can be found at ArizonaCocktailWeekend.com

INTERNATIONAL DARK SKY DISCOVERY CENTER



Fountain Hills will soon break ground on a first-of-its-kind center dedicated to dark sky preservation and education.

Meteorologist Jorge Torres has the latest on the new development making this community an international destination.

BETTER BUZZ COFFEE

A San Diego staple is heading to Arizona! Better Buzz Coffee, the popular California coffee shop, will mark its Valley expansion this month!



The first location will open in Phoenix this February at 717 E. Glendale Ave.

After that, more storefronts will be buzzin’ throughout the Valley.

Click here to see where else in the Valley they’ll be opening this year.

UCHI SCOTTSDALE

The Valley restaurant scene is growing. say hello, to Uchi! as it brings a Japanese flair to Old Town Scottsdale.



Hours of operation:

Sunday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. Happy hour [everyday] happens from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Restaurant location: 3821 N. Scottsdale Rd in Old Town Scottsdale



VISIT SONORA: Visit Sonora is an ABC15 Arizona sponsor.



If you're looking for a list of events and more family-friendly fun...be sure to check out ABC15.com/ThingsToDo