WM Phoenix Open, AZ Renaissance Festival, Barbie exhibit and more February events

PHOENIX — February fun is in full swing! Here's ABC15’s breakdown on what's new and exciting in the Valley this month.
WM PHOENIX OPEN
Get ready to par-tee in Scottsdale — the WM Phoenix is on course for some fun this month! From how to get in for free, to knowing what's new this year…here's the scorecard for the People's Open.
- The People's Open takes place from Feb. 5-11
- Event venue: TPC Scottsdale [17020 North Hayden Road]
- Planning your outfit? Attendees are allowed to carry one of the following bags:
- Bags that are clear plastic or clear vinyl and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag.
- Purses, bags, or clutches no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” are also permitted.
- ‘Ford Free Days’ allow fans to attend for free on Monday and Tuesday.
- First responders, military and veterans can get free admission.
- CONCERT IN THE COLISEUM
- Music artist Post Malone is set to take the stage on Saturday, Feb. 3, as part of Waste Management Phoenix Open festivities.
- The concert will take place at the 16th Hole at TPC Scottsdale for the 2024 edition of the Concert in the Coliseum event.
- COORS LIGHT BIRDS NEST CONCERTS
- The 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest in Scottsdale is a four-day concert series that runs from February 7 -10. Here’s your full concert breakdown.
We're traveling to ye olde days for the Arizona Renaissance Festival!
- Every Saturday & Sunday from February 3- March 31
- Open on Presidents’ Day, Monday February 19.
- Where: 12601 East US Highway 60, Gold Canyon, AZ.
The exhibit is said to highlight the Barbie brand’s more than 60-year history, bringing more than 250 vintage dolls to the Valley including life-size fashion designs on display!
The exhibit will open to the public on Feb. 14, 2024, and will be available until July 7, 2024.
Grab the kids because Bluey's Big Play is making a stop in the Valley!
- Event venue: Arizona Financial Theatre
- February 17 & 18
- Enjoy an evening with views and sips at the Valley home of one of the most famous American architects: Frank Lloyd Wright.
- ‘Sunsets & Sips,’ happens twice monthly on Thursdays. [Feb. 8 & 14]
- Event takes place at Taliesin West [12621 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd] in Scottsdale.
The festival is back at Salt River Fields with 500+ beers, ciders, meads, low-alcohol, non-alcoholic beer and more! Here's what you need to know about this brewing annual event.
- When: February 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- “Craft Enthusiast” ticket entry is at 11:30 a.m.
- General Admission entry is at 1 p.m.
- The Arizona Strong Beer Festival is a 21+ event.
- Event venue: Salt River Fields [7555 N Pima Rd] in Scottsdale
ARIZONA COCKTAIL WEEKEND
The 12th annual event takes place from February 16-19 in Downtown Phoenix.
Signature Events
- The Cocktail Carnival
- February 17
- Event venue: Walter Where?House
- Top Bars on Sunday
- February 17
- Event venue: Warehouse 215
- The Last Slinger Standing
- February 18
- Republic National Distilling Company (RNDC)
Full schedule of events can be found at ArizonaCocktailWeekend.com
INTERNATIONAL DARK SKY DISCOVERY CENTER
- Fountain Hills will soon break ground on a first-of-its-kind center dedicated to dark sky preservation and education.
BETTER BUZZ COFFEE
A San Diego staple is heading to Arizona! Better Buzz Coffee, the popular California coffee shop, will mark its Valley expansion this month!
- The first location will open in Phoenix this February at 717 E. Glendale Ave.
- After that, more storefronts will be buzzin’ throughout the Valley.
- Click here to see where else in the Valley they’ll be opening this year.
The Valley restaurant scene is growing. say hello, to Uchi! as it brings a Japanese flair to Old Town Scottsdale.
- Hours of operation:
- Sunday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Friday & Saturday: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- Happy hour [everyday] happens from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Restaurant location: 3821 N. Scottsdale Rd in Old Town Scottsdale
- Looking to get out of the Valley for some adventure? Here's a short list of what the state of Sonora in Mexico has to offer:
