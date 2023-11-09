Post Malone set to perform at TPC Scottsdale's 16th Hole ahead of 2024 WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Music artist Post Malone is set to take the stage on Saturday, Feb. 3, as part of Waste Management Phoenix Open festivities.

The concert will take place at the 16th Hole at TPC Scottsdale for the 2024 edition of the Concert in the Coliseum event.

General admission tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Nov. 15 on the WM Phoenix Open website.

The event is a 21+ concert with venue gates opening at 3:30 p.m.

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open will take place Feb. 5-11 at TPC Scottsdale.

MORE WM PHOENIX OPEN CONCERTS

Country superstar Dierks Bentley is going to be taking the stage at the 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest during WM Phoenix Open week.

HARDY and Bailey Zimmerman were also announced as performers at the Birds Nest. They will both be performing on opening night with hip-hop star mike. opening the show, event officials say.