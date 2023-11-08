Watch Now
Dierks Bentley to perform at 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest during WM Phoenix Open week

Tickets go on sale Nov. 10
Dierks Bentley
Posted at 10:41 AM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 12:43:56-05

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Country superstar Dierks Bentley is going to be taking the stage at the 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest during WM Phoenix Open week.

According to the announcement made Wednesday, he will be performing on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. You can get the tickets here.

Event officials say there are still tickets available for HARDY and Bailey Zimmerman, who were announced as performers at the Birds Nest earlier this year. They will both be performing on opening night, Wednesday, Feb. 7, with hip-hop star mike. opening the show, event officials say.

General admission tickets will start at $90.

