2024 GUIDE: WM Phoenix Open, Concert in the Coliseum, and Coors Light Birds Nest

Tickets, parking, deals and more
This monthly “Things To Do” special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. It's a new month, and new year packed with a lot of fun! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez gives is the full breakdown on the best events taking place across the Valley this January!
What to know before you go: WM Phoenix Open, Coors Light Birds Nest, Concert in the Coliseum
Posted at 5:33 PM, Jan 16, 2024
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Time to par-tee for ‘The People's Open!’ That’s rightthe WM Phoenix Open is back this year and it’ll run from February 5-11.

Plan on going? Here’s everything you need to know about parking, ticket prices, and the event’s surrounding entertainment, like the Concert in the Coliseum and the Coors Light Birds Nest.

PARKING & SHUTTLES

Here’s where to go if you’re driving or carpooling.

LOT A (WESTWORLD)

  • FREE shuttles from this lot: Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., and on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

LOT B (SALT RIVER FIELDS)

  • Free shuttle service to and from the tournament entrance is available from Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WM Phoenix Open: Parking Map
LOT C (WESTWORLD)

  • This parking lot is accessible via Thompson Peak Parkway and is open Thursday through Sunday.

RIDESHARE

LOT R

  • Rideshare dropoff and pickup is now located at Bell94 Sports Complex [ 9390 E. Bell Road].

TICKETS

  • Ford Free Days: Everyone can get in for free on February 5 and 6 [Monday & Tuesday].
  • Children 15 and under get free admission daily when accompanied by an adult.
  • First responders, military and veterans can get free admission to the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. Those who qualify can register online to get two tickets per day. Click here to know everything you need to know about the offer.
  • Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday: A general admission single daily ticket is $50 and $75 during tournament week.
  • Friday and Saturday: A general admission single-day ticket is $75 and it's $100 during tournament week.
  • The Weekly Sponsor Package is $850, which includes four sponsor badges that are valid all week of the tournament and one general parking pass that is also valid all week.

CAN’T FORGET

  • The People's Open takes place from Feb. 5-11
  • Event venue: TPC Scottsdale [17020 North Hayden Road]
  • Planning your outfit? Attendees are allowed to carry one of the following bags:
    • Bags that are clear plastic or clear vinyl and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag.
    • Purses, bags, or clutches no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” are also permitted.
    • Click here to see the full list of prohibited items.

COORS LIGHT BIRDS NEST CONCERTS

The 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest in Scottsdale is a four-day concert series that runs from February 7 -10. Here’s your full concert breakdown:

  • Duran Duran will hit the stage on Friday - February 9, 2024. It will be the band’s first-ever Coors Light Birds Nest appearance.
  • Kygo with special guest Sam Feldt will close out the concert series of the Bird Nest on Saturday, February 10.

CONCERT IN THE COLISEUM

Music artist Post Malone is set to take the stage on Saturday, Feb. 3, as part of Waste Management Phoenix Open festivities.

The concert will take place at the 16th Hole at TPC Scottsdale for the 2024 edition of the Concert in the Coliseum event.

