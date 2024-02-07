WM Phoenix Open cancels Pro-Am Wednesday after severe rain hits the course, area

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The WM Phoenix Open has canceled Wednesday's Pro-Am tournament after severe rain in the area, according to officials.

The annual event typically features celebrities from the sports and entertainment world including many from the Valley.

Video in the player above shows hail and rainy conditions at TPC Scottsdale just hours before the Pro-Am was canceled.

The WHOOP Shot at Glory event will now start at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Coors Light Birds Nest concert is still taking place on Wednesday night, according to a spokesperson. Gates open at 3 p.m.

NOTE: Because of wet conditions, all parking for tonight’s Coors Light Birds Nest will be at the Westworld location, with free shuttles to the Birds Nest entrance.

The first round of the WM Phoenix Open is scheduled as planned.