PHOTOS: Stars hit the green and fans endure rainy weather for the Annexus Pro-Am

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Rain, hail, and wind hit the Valley on Wednesday, and even the stars were out for the Annexus Pro-Am!
Alex Rodriguez, Adrián Beltré, Torey Lovullo, Merrill Kelly, Larry Fitzgerald and longtime Alabama coach Nick Saban were just some of the celebrity athletes that made it to the par-tee before the rain canceled the tournament.
Here’s a look at what took place at TPC Scottsdale.
WHAT’S NEXT?
Because of wet conditions, all parking for Wednesday’s Coors Light Birds Nest will be at the Westworld location, with free shuttles to the Birds Nest entrance.
For Thursday: The first round of the WM Phoenix Open is scheduled as planned.
COORS LIGHT BIRDS NEST CONCERTS
- Dierks Bentley will be performing on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick.
- Duran Duran will hit the stage on Friday - February 9, 2024. It will be the band’s first-ever Coors Light Birds Nest appearance.
- Kygo with special guest Sam Feldt will close out the concert series of the Bird Nest on Saturday, February 10.
BEFORE YOU GO
- Get answers to common questions about the event here.
- Planning your outfit? Attendees are allowed to carry one of the following bags:
- Bags that are clear plastic or clear vinyl and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”, or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag.
- Purses, bags, or clutches no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” are also permitted.
- Click here to see the full list of prohibited items.