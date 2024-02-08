Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

PHOTOS: Stars hit the green and fans endure rainy weather for the Annexus Pro-Am

Here’s a look at what took place at TPC Scottsdale on Wednesday
The WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am was rained out Wednesday after storms moved through the event.
Sport Celebrities hit the green and fans endure weather for the Annexus Pro-Am
Posted at 7:01 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 21:04:00-05

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Rain, hail, and wind hit the Valley on Wednesday, and even the stars were out for the Annexus Pro-Am!

“Girls Day” at the WM Phoenix Open for the Annexus Pro-Am; this crew tells ABC15 that they plan for this day every year and love the celebrity sight-seeing!
“Girls Day” at the WM Phoenix Open for the Annexus Pro-Am; this crew tells ABC15 that they plan for this day every year and love the celebrity sight-seeing!

Alex Rodriguez, Adrián Beltré, Torey Lovullo, Merrill Kelly, Larry Fitzgerald and longtime Alabama coach Nick Saban were just some of the celebrity athletes that made it to the par-tee before the rain canceled the tournament.

Nick Saban signs some autographs for fans watched him play during the Annexus Pro-Am.
Nick Saban signs some autographs for fans watched him play during the Annexus Pro-Am.

Here’s a look at what took place at TPC Scottsdale.

Fans lineup against the ropes the watch Larry Fitzgerald play.
Fans lineup against the ropes the watch Larry Fitzgerald play.
The one and only, Larry Fitzgerald!
The one and only, Larry Fitzgerald!
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo takes picture with some fans at 'The People's Open.'
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo takes picture with some fans at 'The People's Open.'
Wyndham Clark, American professional golfer, stops to greet fans and sign autographs.
Wyndham Clark, American professional golfer, stops to greet fans and sign autographs.
ROLL TIDE, Nick Saban at TPC Scottsdale.
ROLL TIDE, Nick Saban at TPC Scottsdale.
Umbrellas were quite the accessory to have at the WM Phoenix Open on Wednesday.
Umbrellas were quite the accessory to have at the WM Phoenix Open on Wednesday.
Despite the rain, fans sat next to the ropes under their umbrella to watch the tournament.
Despite the rain, fans sat next to the ropes under their umbrella to watch the tournament.
No umbrella? There's always ponchos!
No umbrella? There's always ponchos!
Merrill Kelly, D-backs pitcher, was one of the much-anticipated Annexus Pro-Am players by the fans.
Merrill Kelly, D-backs pitcher, was one of the much-anticipated Annexus Pro-Am players.
Sports Anchor, Collin Harmon, interviews Former Alabama coach Nick Saban.
Sports Anchor, Collin Harmon, interviews Former Alabama coach Nick Saban.
The WM Phoenix Open eventually canceled Wednesday's Pro-Am tournament after severe rain in the area.
The WM Phoenix Open eventually canceled Wednesday's Pro-Am tournament after severe rain in the area.
Sports Anchor, Craig Fouhy, and photojournalist Alex Ramirez setup to bring the latest of the WM Phoenix Open on ABC15.
Sports Anchor, Craig Fouhy, and photojournalist Alex Ramirez setup to bring the latest of the WM Phoenix Open on ABC15.
A-Rod with fans after the cancellation of the Pro-Am tournament.
A-Rod with fans after the cancellation of the Pro-Am tournament.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Views from the famous 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open; gloomy skies later brought wind, heavy rain and hail to the area.
Views from the famous 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open; gloomy skies later brought wind, heavy rain and hail to the area.

Because of wet conditions, all parking for Wednesday’s Coors Light Birds Nest will be at the Westworld location, with free shuttles to the Birds Nest entrance.

Fan snaps a shot as teams make it across the green to another hole.
Fan snaps a shot as teams make it across the green to another hole.

For Thursday: The first round of the WM Phoenix Open is scheduled as planned.

COORS LIGHT BIRDS NEST CONCERTS

  • Duran Duran will hit the stage on Friday - February 9, 2024. It will be the band’s first-ever Coors Light Birds Nest appearance.
  • Kygo with special guest Sam Feldt will close out the concert series of the Bird Nest on Saturday, February 10.

BEFORE YOU GO

  • Get answers to common questions about the event here.
  • Planning your outfit? Attendees are allowed to carry one of the following bags:
    • Bags that are clear plastic or clear vinyl and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”, or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag.
    • Purses, bags, or clutches no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” are also permitted.
    • Click here to see the full list of prohibited items.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61