PHOTOS: Stars hit the green and fans endure rainy weather for the Annexus Pro-Am

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Rain, hail, and wind hit the Valley on Wednesday, and even the stars were out for the Annexus Pro-Am!

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez “Girls Day” at the WM Phoenix Open for the Annexus Pro-Am; this crew tells ABC15 that they plan for this day every year and love the celebrity sight-seeing!

Alex Rodriguez, Adrián Beltré, Torey Lovullo, Merrill Kelly, Larry Fitzgerald and longtime Alabama coach Nick Saban were just some of the celebrity athletes that made it to the par-tee before the rain canceled the tournament.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Nick Saban signs some autographs for fans watched him play during the Annexus Pro-Am.

Here’s a look at what took place at TPC Scottsdale.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Fans lineup against the ropes the watch Larry Fitzgerald play.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The one and only, Larry Fitzgerald!

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo takes picture with some fans at 'The People's Open.'

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Wyndham Clark, American professional golfer, stops to greet fans and sign autographs.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez ROLL TIDE, Nick Saban at TPC Scottsdale.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Umbrellas were quite the accessory to have at the WM Phoenix Open on Wednesday.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Despite the rain, fans sat next to the ropes under their umbrella to watch the tournament.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez No umbrella? There's always ponchos!

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Merrill Kelly, D-backs pitcher, was one of the much-anticipated Annexus Pro-Am players.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Sports Anchor, Collin Harmon, interviews Former Alabama coach Nick Saban.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The WM Phoenix Open eventually canceled Wednesday's Pro-Am tournament after severe rain in the area.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Sports Anchor, Craig Fouhy, and photojournalist Alex Ramirez setup to bring the latest of the WM Phoenix Open on ABC15.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez A-Rod with fans after the cancellation of the Pro-Am tournament.

WHAT’S NEXT?

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Views from the famous 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open; gloomy skies later brought wind, heavy rain and hail to the area.

Because of wet conditions, all parking for Wednesday’s Coors Light Birds Nest will be at the Westworld location, with free shuttles to the Birds Nest entrance.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Fan snaps a shot as teams make it across the green to another hole.

For Thursday: The first round of the WM Phoenix Open is scheduled as planned.

COORS LIGHT BIRDS NEST CONCERTS



Dierks Bentley will be performing on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick.

Duran Duran will hit the stage on Friday - February 9, 2024. It will be the band’s first-ever Coors Light Birds Nest appearance.

appearance. Kygo with special guest Sam Feldt will close out the concert series of the Bird Nest on Saturday, February 10.

