WM Phoenix Open suspended due to rainy conditions

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The first round of the WM Phoenix Open has been suspended due to rainy weather conditions. The PGA Tour announced Thursday just after 12:30 p.m. that conditions are "unplayable."

The PGA Tour has not announced when the Phoenix Open will resume.

Track live radar HERE as storms move across the Valley for the third day in a row.

The WM Phoenix Open also canceled Wednesday's Pro-Am tournament after heavy rain in the area.

