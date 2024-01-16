Watch Now
First responders, military and veterans can get free admission to 2024 WM Phoenix Open

Register online to get two tickets per day
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jan 16, 2024
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Thunderbirds are offering a special deal for our local heroes during the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.

For the 22nd year, the hosts of the event are inviting first responders, active, reserve, veterans, and retired U.S. military personnel, to the WM Phoenix Open for free.

Those who qualify must register through the Vet Tix verification program here. (An $8.95 delivery fee applies.) Tickets will then be delivered via mobile tickets through AXS.

Tickets are limited to two — for the qualified person and a guest — per day.

There will also be the Birdies for the Brave Patriots Outpost where military members and veterans can enjoy complimentary food and drinks in a “relaxed and comfortable setting.” It will be open near the 18th tee Wednesday through Sunday throughout the tournament.

The event is set to take place from Feb. 5-11, 2024 at TPC Scottsdale.

Regular-priced tickets start at $50.

