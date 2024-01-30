Get FREE admission to the 2024 WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The 2024 WM Phoenix Open is upon us and you can get in for free!

Through Ford Free Days, courtesy of Arizona Ford Dealers, attendees can get in for free on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 5 and 6.

Monday and Tuesday kick off tournament week. According to event officials, “Monday’s schedule includes practice rounds by PGA TOUR players and the Carlisle Pro-Am, while Tuesday will include practice rounds, the R.S. Hoyt Jr. Family Foundation Dream Day and the popular San Tan Ford Special Olympics Open.”

RELATED: First responders, military and veterans can get free admission to 2024 WM Phoenix Open

Regular-price tickets for the event start at $50.

What else is in store for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open?

The event runs Feb. 5-11 at TPC Scottsdale.

On Wednesday, Feb. 7, celebrity athletes including football star Larry Fitzgerald will be playing in the 2024 Annexus Pro-Am tournament!

2024 GUIDE: WM Phoenix Open, Concert in the Coliseum, and Coors Light Birds Nest

The 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest in Scottsdale also offers a four-day concert series that runs from February 7 -10.