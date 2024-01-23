Watch Now
2024 WM Phoenix Open announces players for the Annexus Pro-Am

First to join the par-tee are a football Hall of Famer & an Olympic gold medalist
Emmitt Smith and Carli Lloyd
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — WM Phoenix Open officials announced Monday evening the first round of celebrity athletes that have committed to the 2024 Annexus Pro-Am tournament!

Emmitt Smith, a 3x Super Bowl champion, and 2x Olympic Gold medalist Carli Lloyd have committed to play in the tournament on Wednesday, February 7.

"Anticipation is building for the Annexus Pro-Am, a true crowd-pleaser each year. Our hopes are high as we gear up to feature an array of world-class celebrities and athletes," said George Thimsen, 2024 Tournament Chairman, in a news release sent to ABC15. "As we are getting closer to tournament week, we're thrilled to give you a peek into what the star-studded Pro-Am lineup will look like."

