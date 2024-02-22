Ways to save on tickets to Spring Training Games

PHOENIX — Cactus League Spring Training is here and if you want to get out and watch your favorite players take the field our Smart Shopper team found a number of ways to can save!

A new offer this year is the West Valley Resident Pass presented by Credit Union West. Camelback Ranch-Glendale has teamed up with Credit Union West to offer specially priced tickets. Residents from Avondale, Buckeye, El Mirage, Glendale, Goodyear, Laveen, Litchfield Park, Peoria, Phoenix, Sun City, Sun City West, Surprise, Tolleson, Waddell and Youngtown can get $7.00 Lawn or $10.00 Baseline Reserve tickets for Sunday-Thursday games based on availability. Up to four tickets can be redeemed per game and tickets have to be purchased in person on the day of the game.

"All somebody needs to do is visit our website, CamelbackRanchBaseball.com. They'll register there."

Upon registering, they'll receive a confirmation email and they'll come down to the ballpark. They'll pick up their resident card. They'll show us proof of residency and that means on the day of the game, they can come up to the box office, day of game only," explained Matt Slatus, President and General Manager for Camelback Ranch-Glendale.

Credit Union West members will have the exclusive benefit of being able to purchase West Valley Resident Pass tickets ahead of games.

Camelback Ranch also offers discounted tickets for active and retired military and seniors for Sunday-Thursday games, based on availability. These can only be purchased on the day of the game at the box office.

Surprise Stadium has several different ticket discount promotions.

The Dental Depot Family Fun Pack includes four lawn tickets, four drinks, four value hot dogs and four popcorns for just $50. This offer is available on certain sundays and must be purchased in advanced.

Peoria Sports Complex has a Resident Rewards program, offering 25% savings on every ticket.

All veterans and active duty service members can save $2.00 on their tickets through the Service Savings Program.

Goodyear Ballpark offers discounts for veterans and seniors. Active and retired military can receive a free game ticket in the Outfield Box, Outfield Reserve or Berm seating. They can also purchase up to four additional tickets in those areas at child pricing. This offer is valid for all games.

Scottsdale Stadium, home of the San Francisco Giants offers 30% off tickets for all Arizona residents. The ballpark also has discounts for seniors, students, educators and healthcare workers.

Sloan Park in Mesa has a special CUBS U MESA discount ticket program for students. College students can sign up for student ticket offers and last-minute ticket offers.

Peoria residents can save 25% off on spring training tickets at Peoria Sports Complex. The limit is four tickets per game.

Peoria Sports Complex also offers discounts for veterans and service members, first responders, medical professionals and educators.

Hohokam Park in Mesa, home of the Oakland A's has discounts for active and retired military along with first responders.

At American Family Fields of Phoenix, high school and college students can get tickets for just $9 to any Monday through Friday game. The Milwaukee Brewers' ballpark also offers up to 50% discounts for Kids 14 and under and seniors age 60 and over.

