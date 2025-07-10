Summer events and new attractions at the Arizona Boardwalk for the whole family

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — From a new hair-raising experience to a free foam frenzy for the kiddos, and a new out-of-this-world exhibit… here’s what’s happening at the Arizona Boardwalk this summer.

FREE Foam Zone

This summer, families can enjoy a free event in the courtyard for kids to burn off energy!

“We do it really early in the morning so the kids can get their zoomies out. […] It's completely free [and] the courtyard is full of foam. The kids love it,” said Karin Gallo, Director of Public Relations & Social Media, for the Arizona Boardwalk. “We have an old-fashioned fire truck that is set up, [there’s] a whole squirt zone, and that is a ton of fun. And then we have some battle zones where you can have some fun with some squirt guns and some other types of toys.”

Dates to save: July 19 and July 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

‘Hair Raising: The Unruly World of Strands’

Ripley's Believe It or Not! opened a new hair-themed exhibit, called ‘Hair Raising: The Unruly World of Strands.’

The new area features ‘Hoss’ the human hairball, locks of hair from celebrities, hairballs from pigs and cows, hair sculptures, and more.

“We have the largest ball of human hair in the country, and he's so big, and I say he because he's nicknamed ‘Hoss.’ He's got a cowboy hat, and he's got eyes, he's got a face, he is amazing,” said Gallo. “People can actually add their hair to it on select days. It's fun to see, the kids think it's hilarious, mom and dad might think it's a little gross.”

The exhibit showcases strands of hair from celebrities like Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, and The Beatles.



OdySea Aquarium unveils immersive aqua lobby experience

The aquarium at the Boardwalk has unveiled a breathtaking new lobby that immerses guests in a 360-degree underwater experience.

The oval-shaped lobby now boasts a cutting-edge digital projection system, enveloping visitors in vibrant, animated ocean scenes from the moment they enter.

Read more about the new installation right here.



More fun and know before you go

A fun event is in store for those who are 21 and over! Fish & Sips Happy Hour at the OdySea Aquarium promises a special social hour. The ticketed experience grants guests access to the aquarium at night with beer, wine, and cocktails available for purchase. Upcoming dates for this special happy hour are July 25, August 8, and August 22.

The UFO Experience has a new limited-time exhibit! The "Roswell Rewind" exhibit explores the intriguing story behind one of history's most famous alleged UFO incidents and features authentic movie props from the award-winning film "Roswell."



“Well, when you get here with your kids, they're going to want to do everything, and the best way to save money is to buy in our combo ticket pricing. So, you can combine your tickets into combination pricing, you save up to 20% and guess what? Don't feel like you have to do it all in one day, because those extra tickets, those combination tickets, they're good for up to a year,” explained Gallo.

The Arizona Boardwalk is located near the Loop 101 and Via De Ventura.

