OdySea Aquarium unveils immersive aqua lobby experience

Zack Perry
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — OdySea Aquarium has launched a stunning new lobby experience that immerses guests in a 360-degree underwater world the moment they step inside.

The aquarium’s expansive, oval-shaped lobby now features a state-of-the-art digital projection mapping system that surrounds visitors with vivid, animated ocean scenes.

Towering 23-foot walls come alive with marine life, including sea lions, penguins, sharks, and jellyfish, accompanied by ocean sounds and dazzling visuals.

The ambitious installation was driven by OdySea founder and CEO Amram Knishinsky, who aimed to create an immersive, emotionally powerful experience.

“We want guests to feel like they’re in the middle of the deep blue sea the second they walk in,” Knishinsky said.

The project faced significant design challenges due to the lobby’s unique shape and iconic Aqua Globes filled with live fish.

Led by Creative Director Paul Washburn of Malvern Entertainment, a team of animators with backgrounds at Pixar and Disney created scientifically accurate and artful marine sequences at ultra-high resolution.

The result is a groundbreaking fusion of art, science, and technology—transforming OdySea’s lobby into a mesmerizing portal to the ocean.

