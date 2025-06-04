Affordable family fun: Save on admission to attractions all over Arizona with a Culture Pass

The ABC15 Smart Shopper team is always looking for ways to help you entertain your family for less, especially during the summertime.

We stopped by the Saguaro Library in Phoenix to learn more about the Culture Pass.

It ​ gives a library cardholder free admission for two people to participating arts and cultural institutions across Arizona, like the Desert Botanical Garden, Sedona Heritage Museum, or Arcosanti.

Passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Customers are limited to one pass per family at any one time, and up to two passes per month.

To learn more, visit PhoenixPublicLibrary.org.

