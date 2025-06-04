Lori Daybell's second Arizona trial scheduled to begin Wednesday after delay

PHOENIX — Lori Daybell is set to face another jury as her second Arizona trial is scheduled to begin in Maricopa County this week.

Daybell is accused of conspiring to commit attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux, her ex-nephew-in-law.

The beginning of the trial was postponed on Monday because Daybell was sick.

Daybell, like in her first trial, will represent herself in this trial.

Final jury selection and opening statements are expected to take place on Wednesday.

A jury found Daybell guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in her first Arizona trial in April.

The charge in that case related to the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow.