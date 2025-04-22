Lori Daybell found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder by Arizona jury

PHOENIX — A jury has found Lori Daybell guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in Arizona for the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow.

After the prosecution rested its case Wednesday, both sides discussed jury instructions Thursday before adjourning for the weekend. Closing arguments took several hours on Monday before the jury began deliberations.

Daybell had the option to take the stand before deliberations began, but chose not to on Monday.

Daybell was accused of conspiring to kill her former husband, Charles Vallow, with the help of her now late brother, Alex Cox.

Cox, who died of apparent natural causes, told police the shooting was in self-defense back in July 2019. That’s the version of the story Daybell told the jury during her opening statements.

Prosecutors called family members, former friends, and first responders to the stand during the trial.

Daybell cross-examined the prosecution's witnesses but did not call any witnesses of her own.

