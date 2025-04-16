Lori Daybell Arizona trial week two: Prosecution nears end of their case as court resumes Wednesday

PHOENIX — The prosecution is nearing the end of their case as Lori Daybell's trial is set to resume Wednesday in Maricopa County court.

Lori Daybell's first Arizona trial picked back up on Monday, marking the start of week two.

Daybell is accused of conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, with the help of her brother. Alex Cox shot and killed Vallow in July 2019, but he claimed self-defense.

On the fifth day of testimony, Dr. Derek Bumgarner, who performed the autopsy on Vallow, was called by prosecutors as the state's first witness of the week.

Day six of the Lori Daybell murder conspiracy trial kicked off Tuesday with a discussion regarding various motions filed with the court.

The Judge told Daybell she was running out of time to produce witnesses, with the prosecution's case set to wrap in the coming days. Prosecutor Treena Kay said they believe they will rest their case Thursday or possibly even as soon as Wednesday.

Multiple witnesses have not been served that Daybell intended to call. The Judge also said they would have to discuss their relevancy and submit to interviews, but if they’re not served in the next few days, they will be “effectively precluded".

Daybell also apologized for sending subpoenas to next-of-kin, like Larry Woodcock. She said this was an oversight, and her team did not intend to call them. Prosecutors said Daybell had to sign these subpoenas, and the Judge told Daybell to be more diligent next trial.

This is Daybell’s first of two cases here in Arizona. The second will be tried at a later date.

Following the discussion of the motion, Daybell resumed her cross-examination of Chandler Detective Sandra Ynclan.

Daybell’s cross focused on her and her daughter, Tylee Ryan’s, “cooperation” on the day of the shooting in July 2019.

She tried to dispute some of the points made by the prosecution, including Daybell’s nonchalant demeanor.

On redirect, Det. Ynclan was asked about this again.

“Based on what was going on that we had a homicide, her husband had been shot and killed, her brother was the one that had shot and killed her husband, it was inside her home, her children were at least partially present, her demeanor seemed odd given what was going on at the house that day,” said Det. Ynclan.

Following, Det. Ynclan, another Chandler officer, took the stand Detective Ariel Wether.

Det. Werther testified that he was at the scene in July 2019 as an observer. The day he really started being assigned tasks for the case was the day following the shooting.

Det. Werther said Daybell was caught on video at a nearby Burger King about 40 minutes before the 911 call was made. The Chandler Detective looked at multiple data points, including GPS data from Vallow’s phone.

The Chandler Officer was on the stand when the court broke for lunch.

WEEK ONE:

Several witnesses were called to the stand in the first week of trial, including Daybell’s brother, Adam Cox.

Daybell, during cross-examination, seemed to attempt to create separation between her relationship with Adam. One of her final questions included if Adam had heard or seen her or Alex conspire to kill Vallow. Adam said, "No." On redirect, Adam said he told his family he believed Alex and Daybell had planned to kill Vallow. At one point, he even said there was “no doubt in my mind."

Another witness called to the stand was Serena Sharpe, who met Daybell during a religious conference at the end of 2018.

Retired homicide detective Daniel Coons has also been on the stand, testifying that he believes Cox fired the second shot while Vallow was on the ground. He cited the autopsy and evidence from the scene, including a divot found in the wood floor at the rental home where Vallow was shot.

Nancy Jo Hancock, who met Vallow on an LDS dating app a few weeks before his death, also answered questions on the stand.

Chandler Fire Department first responders have also testified about their experiences on the day Vallow was shot.

