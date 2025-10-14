Latina President and CEO breaks barriers while leading one of nation's largest nonprofits

PHOENIX — Alicia Nunez made history last year when she became the first Latina to lead Chicanos Por La Causa as president and CEO in the organization's nearly 60-year history.

The milestone represents more than personal achievement for Nunez – it's validation of decades of work by women who came before her and a beacon of possibility for future generations.

"It was a confirmation of all of the hard work women before me had and the impact they had on the organization," Nunez said.

Chicanos Por La Causa stands as one of the largest nonprofits in the country, advocating for equity in health and human services, housing, education, and economic development. The organization serves communities across Arizona and 5 other states, affecting thousands of families.

The scope of responsibility weighs on Nunez, but not in the way one might expect.

"The pressure is we need to do more, right? So, what we currently do and the folks we serve, I know there's a lot more need," Nunez said.

Despite the enormous responsibility, Nunez finds a deep personal connection to the work. She has been with the organization for many years, watching it grow while she grew alongside it.

"Family is very important. I worked for this organization for many years, and so representing something that I've been a part of and that I've grown up in is very important. And I mean, it pulls all my heartstrings," Nunez said.

Her passion comes through as she fights back tears. That emotional connection also becomes evident when Nunez visits programs like the Early Childhood Development Center, where families receive both financial assistance and supportive community structure. One father expressed his appreciation for the comprehensive approach, saying he wants his daughter "to feel loved here and at home."

These interactions provide validation for the work Chicanos Por La Causa does and reinforce Nunez's commitment to creating pathways for others.

When asked what she would tell a little girl with big dreams, Nunez's response was deeply personal.

"I tell her not to give up. There's opportunities out there. Look for someone that can be a mentor. Ask questions, ask for help," Nunez said.

The advice carries special weight for her.

"Because I was that little girl. And it took me a while to really understand what I was capable of. And so, I realized, like, man, I could do anything," Nunez said.