Mesa moms open marketplace empowering women as Hispanic Heritage Month shines light on community

MESA, AZ — Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the people and cultures that continue to shape Arizona and the economy that drives it.

According to new DATOS research from the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Hispanic buying power in our state now tops $65 billion a year.

It’s a reflection of how deeply Hispanic entrepreneurs and families contribute to the state’s success. Those entrepreneurs include two Valley moms in Mesa who are turning their dreams into opportunity for others.

Just across the street from Mesa Community College, inside Cielito Rosa Bakery & Café, owners Secilia Zamudio and Yvonne Callison have opened a new space called The Secret Oasis.

The Secret Oasis is a hidden gem that sits beside the original Cielito Rosa, which has already grown into three Valley locations known for their vibrant pink décor and pastries made from scratch.

It's a marketplace that features more than 30 local women selling handmade goods. From jewelry and trinkets to customized Labubu Hydro Flasks, all of the items are made with creativity and heart.

Zamudio says the shop is all about women lifting women.

“That’s what we want to do,” she told ABC15's Kaley O'Kelley. “That’s why we have the Secret Oasis! It’s full of women who want to grow and keep doing their things.”

Callison says it’s also about honoring the women who came before them.

“We’re doing something our moms and grandmas weren’t able to do,” she said. “And we’re proud of that.”

While the marketplace wasn’t created for Hispanic Heritage Month, it embodies what the month represents: culture, community, and the courage to dream bigger.

IF YOU GO:

The Secret Oasis / Cielito Rosa Bakery & Café

1720 W. Southern Ave., Mesa

Hours: Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

602-835-7980