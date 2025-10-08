'We're all one': Tempe Fire Department honors legacy of San Pablo Hose Company No. 1

TEMPE, AZ — As Tempe marks Hispanic Heritage Month, its fire department is honoring the legacy of San Pablo Hose Company No. 1, a group formed in the city’s historically Hispanic neighborhood that battled not only fires, but also segregation.

For firefighters like Joseph Escontrias Jr., the department’s tribute is personal. Escontrias, a second-generation Tempe firefighter, grew up inspired by his father’s stories of perseverance and community, and said joining the department was his “number one goal.”

“My dad is my hero and someone I wanted to emulate,” he said, recalling how the example set by San Pablo Hose Company—founded at a time when half the city’s population was Hispanic but lacked access to civic services—inspired him to serve.

“The community banded together and showed a willingness to help your neighbor. That story brought me here,” he said.

This month, firefighters are wearing hats with commemorative patches honoring the original hose company, highlighting a tradition of service that has

crossed generations.

On June 23, 1915, the local newspaper announced that Hose Company No. 1 was formed with 15 Mexican American men, led by Captain Cresencio “Chris” Sigala. It was a dedicated group of neighbors united by a commitment to protect their community. Less than a year later, in March 1916, Sigala earned a promotion to Assistant Fire Chief — an extraordinary accomplishment in a time when Tempe was still a segregated city.

Interim Fire Chief Darrell Duty, whose own family has a firefighting legacy, stressed the importance of remembering those who came before.

“We always stand on the shoulders of the people that came before us,” Duty said. “They built this place, and it’s up to us to make it better.”

Honoring history resonates for Deputy Chief Victor Garcia, a 26-year veteran, who said Tempe’s fire department is defined by deep community and family connections.

“We take a lot of pride in our history. All members, regardless of race, are excited about this opportunity—about our hats, about the piece of history that’s been unearthed for us,” Garcia said.

The impact of the San Pablo Hose Company runs deep in Tempe, especially for those like Captain Daniel John Hernandez, whose family counts three generations of firefighters.

“It’s incredible. There’s great pride in knowing I’m carrying on a tradition that they began,” Hernandez said, describing how stories of the city’s segregated past have been handed down through his family.

Despite facing discrimination, the original hose company’s members volunteered to protect all residents—regardless of background.

“They went out into the community. They were regular citizens, farmers, shopkeepers—helping their neighbor,” Duty said.

For Tempe’s firefighters, honoring the past isn’t just about remembering history—it’s about building on a legacy of service, unity, and pride.

“We’re all one,” Escontrias said. “I value that very much.”